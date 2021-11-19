MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eCapital Corp. ("eCapital" or "the Company"), a leading capital solutions provider for small and medium-sized businesses in North America and the UK, today announced that is has partnered with Port TMS to integrate their Transportation Management System (TMS) within eCapital's Client Portal. The software provides transportation clients with a streamlined way to track and assign loads and push payments to accounting programs such as QuickBooks.
This partnership with Port TMS was appealing because of the dashboard customizations, robust reporting and ease of use for eCapital's larger transportation companies and freight brokers. Previously, clients had to re-enter data and now it can be sent back and forth through Port TMS's integration. As well, users can see their transactions from system to system.
Hussein Yahfoufi, CTO of eCapital Corp., commented on the news, "We are so excited to have this TMS integrated within our Client Portal. Technology is at the heart of everything we do, and this allows us to offer our clients easier and faster ways to track and assign loads, manage the accounting side of their business and get cash in their hands faster!"
The eCapital Client Portal currently accommodates other integrations to streamline the client experience, including additional TMS systems, and is open to others when it makes sense.
Yahfoufi concluded, "We're always working to improve the experience for our customers in the Client Portal, regardless of business size, to provide fast and easy access to their funds."
About eCapital Corp.
eCapital Corp. is committed to supporting small and middle-market companies in the United States, Canada, and the UK by accelerating their access to capital through capital solutions like invoice factoring, factoring lines of credit, and asset-based lending. Through its Commercial Finance and Freight Factoring divisions and its portfolio companies Advantedge Commercial Finance Ltd. and Gerber Finance, Inc., eCapital offers alternative finance solutions to a broad set of industries. Based in Miami, Florida, eCapital is an innovative leader in providing flexible, customized funding to businesses. For more information about eCapital, visit eCapital.com.
About Port TMS
With over 50 combined years in the logistics industry, Port TMS was founded and designed by transportation veterans to provide 3PLs and freight brokers with an affordable and all-inclusive TMS solution. The architecture was designed and developed by freight veterans and one of the main goals was to ensure the platform is user friendly and affordable. Port TMS creates a seamless and efficient shipping cycle through connecting shippers, carriers, operations staff and management in one easy-to-use web-based platform.
Media Contact
Courtney Ford, eCapital Corp., +1 9255231166, media@ecapital.com
SOURCE eCapital Corp.