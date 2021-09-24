MIAMI, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eCapital Corp. ("eCapital"), a leading alternative finance provider in North America to small and medium-sized businesses, today announced that it has named Jeffrey Duclow as Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer. Duclow brings more than 30 years of expertise providing working capital financing to staffing companies.
In this role, Duclow will be responsible for new business origination, sourcing and structuring of financing for staffing company owners throughout North America, supporting eCapital's mission to empower staffing companies by accelerating their access to capital.
Duclow joins eCapital from Wells Fargo Capital Finance, where he held the position of SVP, Business Development Officer for the Staffing Services Group. Prior to that, he held business development management positions at Evergreen Funding, which was later acquired by Wells Fargo.
"Jeff is an exceptional business development professional, and we are thrilled to have him join the team," said James Poston, CPA, CMA, Chief Sales Officer of eCapital. "As a seasoned commercial finance professional with deep ties to the staffing industry, he will be instrumental in supporting financing requirements to staffing companies."
About eCapital Corp.
eCapital Corp. is committed to supporting small and middle-market companies in the United States, Canada and the UK by accelerating their access to capital through alternative financing solutions like invoice factoring, factoring lines of credit and asset-based lending. Through its Commercial Finance and Freight Factoring divisions and its portfolio companies Advantedge Commercial Finance Ltd. and Gerber Finance, Inc., eCapital offers alternative finance solutions to a broad set of industries. Based in Miami, Florida, eCapital is an innovative leader in providing flexible, customized funding to businesses. For more information about eCapital, visit eCapital.com.
Media Contact
Courtney Ford, eCapital Corp., +1 9255231166, media@ecapital.com
SOURCE eCapital Corp.