LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- inVia Robotics, the provider of next-generation warehouse automation solutions, today announced Ecentria has deployed its Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) system to automate order fulfillment in the Ecentria DC (EDC) in Aurora, IL.
inVia's integrated automation system, which includes a fleet of autonomous mobile robots and AI-driven software, is now live in EDC, the primary distribution center supporting OpticsPlanet, Inc., an Ecentria company and a Top 200 Online Retailer for more than 12 years. The system gives Ecentria a flexible robotics solution that can scale along with dynamic e-commerce order volumes.
Ecentria currently employs more than 300 employees in its state-of-the-art customer service and fulfillment center. Through these operations, OpticsPlanet offers a wide selection of sport optics, tactical and military gear, scientific products, hunting gear, professional-grade products and eyewear. Customers include individual consumers as well as Local Law Enforcement and U.S. Governmental Agencies.
"With a diverse range of products and customers we were looking for an automated warehouse solution that could easily scale and adapt in support of our mission to always provide exceptional service," said Andrew Mironov, Managing Director, Head of Operations at Ecentria. "inVia Robotics delivered on both and proved that it could increase order efficiency and accuracy, which makes the ultimate difference to our customers."
The inVia Picker robot automates the storage and retrieval process and works alongside people to skillfully pick and move products swiftly and accurately through the order fulfillment process. The robots are directed by Robotics Management System (RMS) software that continually analyzes EDC's warehouse to optimize operations and increase throughput. EDC has also chosen to manage replenishment through inVia's system, which helps maintain inventory accuracy, ensuring customers receive the items they want when they want them.
The system employs advanced AI algorithms to adapt to fluctuations in demand in real-time and adjust warehouse mapping to create more efficient paths and processes inVia's holistic platform adapts to customers' existing layouts and software, and its unique inVia Connect integration tool allowed quick and simple integration with EDC 's existing Warehouse Management Software (WMS). Ecentria deployed the solution through inVia's RaaS model, which delivered immediate ROI and eliminated the costly burden of ownership.
"Ecentria DC, the primary distribution center supporting OpticsPlanet, Inc., is the latest e-commerce business to benefit from inVia upgrading its warehouse operations to keep pace with the rapid increase in online orders and consumer demands," said Lior Elazary, co-founder & chief executive officer of inVia Robotics. "We are excited to bring the productivity and accuracy benefits of automation to companies of all sizes, helping them increase both consumer and employee satisfaction through more efficient order fulfillment."
About inVia Robotics
inVia Robotics is a Southern California robotics company founded in 2015 that provides the next generation of warehouse automation solutions. We are the developer of the first economical goods-to-person solution offered as "Robotics-as-a-Service." inVia is powering the future of warehouse productivity without disrupting the ecosystem of a business's operations.
About Ecentria.
Ecentria is a technology-enabled eBusiness Platform and the corporate parent of OpticsPlanet, Inc. ("OP"), CampSaver, LLC ("CS") and USIQ, Inc. ("USIQ") – the recognized Purveyors of high-performance and technical Gear, and leading destinations for enthusiast customers of the "Greater" Outdoor, Sporting Goods, and Tactical consumer markets and Heroes of Law Enforcement, Military, and Public Safety. These business units are supported by Ecentria DC ("EDC"), a state-of-the-art fulfillment center located in Aurora, IL.
www.OpticsPlanet.com, the flagship store of OpticsPlanet, Inc., currently offers over 1 million items from over 3,700 brands in over 500 specialty categories, OpticsPlanet.com's wide selection of outdoor sporting goods, military and law enforcement gear, as well as scientific products and eyewear. The company was recognized for over 12 straight years by Internet Retailer Magazine as one of the top 200 e-retailers in the United States.
