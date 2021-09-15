MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
To help close the homework gap, the FCC recently announced the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF), a $7.17 billion program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to help schools and education systems fund connectivity to support remote learning. For eligible schools and libraries that missed the initial filing period or that have new connectivity needs, the FCC announced a second application filing window, which will open on September 28 and close on October 13.
In preparation for the second filing round, Kajeet's SVP & GM of education, Michael Flood, will lead an informational discussion with president of RedRock Reports, Dr. Jennifer House, and principal consultant at KB & Assoc. Jim Kerr.
Attendees will gain insight on:
- Lessons learned during the first ECF filing window
- The real story behind common ECF myths
- Best practices and tips for applying
A live Q&A will follow.
WHO:
Michael Flood, senior vice president and general manager of education at Kajeet
Flood has more than 20 years of telecom industry experience and is a recognized expert in education technology. As a result of his strategic leadership, nearly 2,500 K-12 school districts, higher education institutions and libraries, and over 1,000 school bus fleets across North America rely on Kajeet to provide safe and reliable internet connectivity to students.
Dr. Jennifer House, president of RedRock Reports
A noted education market leader, Dr. House is a former teacher, reading specialist, school and district administrator, university instructor and educational technology innovator. In the private sector, she has led engineering education and marketing programs for Hewlett-Packard, Apple Computer, held executive positions with multiple startups and other leading K-12 organizations. Currently, she serves as an advisor to entities within the education industry about funding trends and opportunities.
Jim Kerr, principal consultant at KB & Assoc.
Jim Kerr's technology and marketing experience spans more than 35 years. His skills and capabilities include project management in voice/data communications systems design, selection, and implementation integration, as well as facilities and wiring design, systems integration, and financial analysis. He has placed particular emphasis over the last 20 years on the FCC's E-rate program and the K-12 education vertical. Currently, Jim is a Principal Consultant with KB & Assoc. KB & Assoc. provides E-rate marketing and consulting services as well as access to its E-rate database "Software as a Service," ErateProfitWerks, to Service Providers and Manufacturers. His clients were awarded over $200,000,000 in E-Rate applications in 2021.
WHEN & WHERE
Date: Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Time: 1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. ET
To register for this free event, please visit: https://utm.guru/udKpr
About Kajeet
Kajeet provides optimized wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to students. Kajeet is the only managed connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable Education Broadband management platform, Sentinel®, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security, and multi-network flexibility. Nearly 2,500 K-12 school districts, higher education institutions and libraries, and over 1,000 school bus fleets across North America rely on Kajeet to ensure equitable access to today's digital curriculum. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and follow us on Twitter at @Kajeet.
