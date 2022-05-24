Echelon Fitness and Full Sail University Open Doors to New Technology Center Fitness Lab on the University's Campus
WINTER PARK, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Echelon Fitness and Full Sail University are proud to announce the opening of the "Full Sail University Fitness Technology Lab Powered by Echelon Fit." This latest on-campus lab environment will allow students across Full Sail's emerging technologies focused degree programs to participate in innovative research initiatives centered on enhancing existing Echelon equipment and features, as well as the development and possible implementation of new features for different Echelon product lines, fitness and health solutions. In partnership with Echelon Fitness, this new educational lab facility adds to the existing emerging technologies footprint found within Full Sail University's 210+ acre campus.
"Since our inception we have seen astounding growth in member community, retail partners and product offerings," says John Santo, Co-Founder and CPO of Echelon Fitness. "We are a connected fitness brand dedicated to changing the category through smart innovation, amazing content, and a fun-loving supportive community at affordable prices. With the lab at Full Sail University, we hope to give students the opportunity to be part of this amazing platform and unparalleled real world learning experience."
Students across the entertainment media and emerging technologies degree programs at Full Sail University will have the opportunity to utilize the space to promote further learning opportunities within the university. As part of the partnership, Full Sail University students have been able to impart wisdom on several Echelon functionalities by providing improvements to its app and assisting in improving the overall user experience. The degree programs that will gain immediate access to learning opportunities within the Full Sail University Fitness Technology Lab Powered by Echelon Fit include:
- Business Intelligence Master's
- Computer Science – Artificial Intelligence Concentration Bachelor's
- Computer Science – Mobile Development Concentration Bachelor's
- Computer Science Bachelor's
- Game Development Bachelor's
- Information Technology Bachelor's
- Simulation and Visualization Bachelor's
- User Experience Bachelor's
- Web Development Bachelor's
"Echelon Fitness is helping to revolutionize the at-home fitness experience globally, as the intersection between fitness and technology becomes more deeply engrained," stated Dr. Haifa Maamar, Education Director of Emerging Technologies at Full Sail University. "It is with great pleasure that we are able to work alongside Echelon Fitness to expand our students' learning opportunities here on Full Sail's campus."
The Full Sail University Fitness Technology Lab Powered by Echelon Fit has a host of fitness equipment including Echelon Connect Row-S, Echelon Connect EX-5s, Echelon Connect Reflect Touch 50" and Echelon Connect Stride Treadmill. As partners, Echelon Fitness and Full Sail University are dedicated to providing resources for creating and developing innovative, novel content and technologies for Echelon Fitness, Full Sail University, as well as other regional, national, and international entities who would like to use the space to promote emerging technologies, health and fitness.
About Echelon Fitness
Echelon Fitness has been revolutionizing at-home connected fitness since debuting its first Connect Bike in 2017. What began as a mission to make healthy living attainable and accessible to all evolved into a line of innovative fitness solutions—as well as a thriving community. Ranging from sophisticated indoor cycling bikes, to touch-screen fitness mirrors and more, every product boasts thoughtful design and state-of-the-art technology, enabling people to exercise how they want, when they want and with who they want. By leveraging The Echelon Fit App and United Membership, members gain access to a variety of live and on-demand classes led by down-to-earth fitness instructors. Members can also use the app to track their performance against Echelon's live leaderboard and overall progress, all while enjoying some healthy competition. For more information, visit https://echelonfit.com/.
About Full Sail University
Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its over 40-year history, including most recently being featured on the 2021 "Top 50 Film Schools and Instructors From Around the World" list by Variety Magazine, named a 2022 "Top Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, and previously recognized as the "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 84,982+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.
