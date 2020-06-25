CHICAGO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, has been named a 2020 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics magazine. For the fourth year in a row, Echo was included in Inbound Logistics' G75, a list of 75 companies that go above and beyond to ensure their global supply chains are sustainable and their operations are environmentally friendly.
"We're honored to once again be included in Inbound Logistics' annual G75 list of top green supply chain partners," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "We at Echo understand the importance of responsible environmental management, sustainability, and protection of our natural resources."
Echo works closely with shipper and carrier partners to reduce waste and minimize environmental impact through practices such as route optimization, reducing pollutants, utilizing eco-friendly materials, and actively promoting sustainability. The company is also certified in the ISO 14001:2015 standard, which confirms that Echo's environmental management system meets the International Organization for Standardization's (ISO) stringent requirements for managing environmental responsibilities.
Since 2010, Echo has partnered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) SmartWay® Transport program to measure, benchmark, and improve its environmental footprint. Echo shares its freight activity data with the EPA to allow the agency to track emissions of carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide, and particulate matter.
"At Echo, our proprietary technology, including the EchoDrive web portal and mobile app, enables us to reduce empty miles and optimize backhaul opportunities," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "This focus on innovation helps us create more efficient supply chains, reduce waste, and decrease carbon emissions."
In addition to these practices, Echo has taken measures internally to reduce waste and encourage sustainability. The company promotes recycling efforts across the organization, encourages employees to use public transportation, and provides staff with health and wellness options that benefit them and the environment. Echo also encourages device recycling internally and offers paperless invoice options to shippers and carriers.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.
