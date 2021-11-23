NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Echofin Inc., a leader in the financial communities space, has held the first annual Financial Community Awards which took place between September and October 2021. As the company stated in the awards announcement, community building and engagement takes a lot of hard work and effort, especially when it comes to a demanding niche such as Financial markets. The awards are a way to recognize and celebrate the leaders amongst Financial Communities by acknowledging their efforts in providing a safe haven for valuable investment and trading discussions.
The response to this year's awards was overwhelming: in total, 43 communities were nominated by more than 2500 users of 52 different countries.
This year's official 2021 Echofin Financial Community Award Winners include the following 7 categories and companies:
- Best Educational Community: LCMS Traders Club (Singapore)
- Content Excellence Award: Trade The Traders (Germany)
- Global Reach Award: WallStreetBets (USA)
- Most Engaging Community: Decarolis (Italy)
- Most Loyal Members: MegaPipsFX - Forex (UK)
- Highest Growth: SmartTrader (USA)
- Social Media Impact: DrosCrew (USA)
Winners and runner-ups have been publicly announced by the company earlier this month, and they have received their award plaques.
"We, at Echofin, have seen communities grow from a handful of people to thousands of members." says Echofin COO Kris Leonidou
"This year, we felt it was our duty to give back to these communities and we organized the first annual Financial Community Awards, recognizing the leaders amongst them."
To participate in the next wave of disruptive financial communities or host your own community, please visit echofin.com to learn more.
About Echofin:
Echofin is a second-generation, trading-focused online communication platform. Its services include direct chat, interactive content-sharing, scores of supported widgets and live video/audio streaming.
One of Echofin's strengths is the fact that it lets community owners manage and monetize their trading chat rooms.
Media Contact
Marketing, Echofin Inc, +1 (844) 700-6060, info@echofin.com
SOURCE Echofin Inc