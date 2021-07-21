MANSFIELD, Mass., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eClinical Solutions LLC, a global provider of cloud-based enterprise software and software-driven clinical data services that accelerate digital clinical initiatives, today announced the latest release of the elluminate Clinical Data Cloud™
In this latest version of elluminate, clients will have access to expanded capabilities across the platform including new visualizations, advanced analytics and increased automation of data review and mapping capabilities. Additionally, elluminate CTMS Insights, used to automate the clinical operations data pipeline for faster decision making and insights, has expanded interoperability and added new operational analytics capabilities. As more leading life sciences organizations adopt the elluminate platform, eClinical Solutions is modernizing the clinical data lifecycle, improving both cycle times and data quality.
"The latest release of the elluminate Clinical Data Cloud enhances automation of both clinical and operational data streams across the platform," said Raj Indupuri, CEO and Co-founder of eClinical Solutions. "Life sciences companies of all sizes are demanding modern platforms to centralize and review all their data streams without relying on manual integration via legacy systems or processes. The new capabilities in the latest release of elluminate make it easier for Clinical Programmers, Data Managers and Medical Monitors to publish and review clinical data from all sources, faster and at scale."
Advanced capabilities added to the elluminate Clinical Data Cloud to support integrity and quality include:
Instant and interactive visualization capabilities in elluminate Data Central
Expanded configurations for patient profile workbooks in Data Central
Enhanced data review workflow and publish capabilities in Clinical Data Analytics
Greater flexibility in elluminate CTMS Insights for program and portfolio oversight
"The life sciences industry is ready to adopt new digital platforms that speed time to market and maximize the value of all their clinical data assets. This latest version of elluminate, combined with a faster time to value implementation approach, is rapidly accelerating end user adoption and driving growth," said Indupuri.
eClinical Solutions helps life sciences organizations around the world accelerate their digital clinical initiatives. Our intelligent clinical data cloud and data services give our clients real-time, self-service access to all of their data from one centralized location; plus advanced analytics that promote smarter, faster business decisions. Find out more at eclinicalsol.com
