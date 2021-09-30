MANSFIELD, Mass., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eClinical Solutions LLC, a leading global provider of cloud-based enterprise software and software-driven clinical data services, will bring together life sciences innovators from around the world on Wednesday, November 3 and Thursday, November 4 for its third annual user conference, elluminate Engage 2021. The virtual event will focus on digital transformation in the life sciences industry, the acceleration of decentralized trial models and the elluminate® Clinical Data Cloud as a foundational technology for a future-proof drug development paradigm.
Scientist, entrepreneur, author and biotech investor Dr. Steve Gullans will deliver the Engage Keynote Address on November 3. An accomplished geneticist, he has published more than 130 scientific papers and held a faculty position at Harvard Medical School for nearly 20 years. Dr. Gullans is active in founding and directing life sciences companies to help refine strategies and accelerate growth, with a particular focus on the future of drug discovery. With a passion for innovation, he has spoken widely and is also the co-author of Evolving Ourselves, a book that examines how humans are impacting the course of evolution.
Joining Dr. Gullans on the first day of elluminate Engage is Nick Hargaden, Associate Director Clinical Systems at Agios Pharmaceuticals. Nick will talk about creating real-time visibility to trial and site performance and why this is important as life sciences organizations expand their pipelines in his session, "Leveraging elluminate for Operational Data."
Also on Day 1 of the conference, eClinical CEO Raj Indupuri will follow his welcome address with a digital transformation and innovation discussion alongside Igor Proscurshim, Senior Medical Director at Takeda Oncology, and Biogen Vice President of Research and Development Greg Moody. Later, eClinical Solutions President and Co-Founder Bob Arnesen will moderate the panel, "Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) Models, Technology & Strategy: What you Need to Know Now," which will will separate DCT hype from reality and and feature panelists Ian Shafer, Principal at PwC, Tom Sellig, CEO of LabConnect and Steven Lesser, Vice President Enterprise Solutions at Medable sharing how decentralized trial capabilities are playing out.
The second day of elluminate Engage includes a talk on "Solving Clinical Data Challenges" from Jazz Pharmaceuticals experts Megan Dunham, Sr. Manager, R&D Analytics and Vijay Koduru, Associate Director, Statistical Programming, highlighting the importance of interoperability for analytics, along with the elluminate Platform Roadmap and Vision session from eClinical leaders Sam Anwar and Rob Musterer, interactive Product Breakouts, and the panel, "Leveraging elluminate to Empower Clinical Teams in Emerging Biotechs," with Rich Gleeson, Head of Clinical and R&D Technology, Cerevel Therapeutics and Ted Snyder, Director, Clinical Informatics, Praxis Precision Medicines.
"Life Sciences leaders are making incredible advances in science and are trailblazers in the application of technology to support modern digital clinical trials," said Raj Indupuri, CEO of eClinical Solutions. "After such a pivotal and transformative year for life sciences, we look forward to gathering these leaders to discuss best practices for maximizing digital adoption and opportunities for novel approaches in the clinical and operational data lifecycle to accelerate clinical research."
For more information about elluminate Engage and to see the agenda, please visit https://www.eclinicalsol.com/event/elluminate-engage-2021/
