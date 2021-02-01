MANSFIELD, Mass., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eClinical Solutions LLC, a global provider of cloud-based enterprise software and software-driven clinical data services, today announced the launch of the elluminate® Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS). Built on the elluminate platform, which accelerates digitization and reduces clinical data review cycle times, elluminate CTMS now provides one source of truth for clinical operations data for faster and more informed decision making.
Life sciences companies work in highly outsourced models generating operational data insights across numerous CROs and business partners. These operational data streams contain valuable insights about portfolio operations and performance that sponsor companies want to own and build upon to deliver operational excellence. Currently, clinical trial managers spend an average of 25 percent of their time building, managing and updating Excel-based "trackers" by exporting data from numerous clinical trial systems and sources and publishing manually created dashboards to senior leaders.
"There is a growing need in the industry for solutions like elluminate CTMS that can automate operational data pipelines and reduce the time spent on manual data tracking processes to accelerate clinical development," said Raj Indupuri, eClinical Solutions' Co-Founder and CEO. "Automating error-prone and repetitive processes is why we built the elluminate platform. Clinical trial managers and operations leaders are highly trained professionals responsible for managing risk and complex projects and portfolios, and elluminate CTMS saves them time and delivers self-service access to operational data driven trends and insights."
The elluminate CTMS platform delivers the following benefits and capabilities to life sciences companies.
Increased Operational Oversight and Control:
By automating the workflow of all operational data from numerous CROS and systems into one source of truth, elluminate CTMS enables organizations to assemble and learn from all their operational data over time.
Improve Trial Performance:
An operational data repository allows clinical trial managers and operations leaders to analyze and manage data at the investigational product, program and study levels to inform new trial planning.
Optimize Resources:
Self-service access to standard analytics frees companies from relying entirely on outsourced partners for access and insights into clinical operations data and manually-created trackers.
For more information on how eClinical Solutions' clients are using elluminate CTMS, please visit:
https://www.eclinicalsol.com/products/ctms.
About eClinical Solutions LLC
eClinical Solutions is a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise software and software-driven clinical data services. The elluminate platform is an end-to-end, purpose-built clinical data platform at the forefront of the life sciences industry, helping companies evolve to manage the exponential growth of clinical data by leveraging modern and innovative technology. The elluminate platform and eClinical data services help to digitize and transform clinical data creating new insights and accelerated drug development for 80+ biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit http://www.eclinicalsol.com.
