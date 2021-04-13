MANSFIELD, Mass., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eClinical Solutions LLC, a global provider of cloud-based enterprise software and software-driven clinical data services that accelerate digital clinical initiatives, today announced that senior thought leaders from eClinical will speak at several key upcoming industry events. Their topics include increasing the speed of clinical development, navigating decentralized trial models, and supporting complex protocol designs and data proliferation. The elluminate® clinical data platform is a foundational component of digital transformation initiatives, with companies of all sizes adopting the platform to centralize data streams for greater control, oversight and real-time access to their clinical data.
"We're excited to have eClinical's leaders at the forefront of industry discussions to highlight the ways we can help clinical teams enable data-driven digital trials while maximizing efficiency and resources within their organizations," said Raj Indupuri, CEO and Co-founder of eClinical Solutions. "Innovation and collaboration are imperative to advance drug development beyond the pandemic, and I'm looking forward to our team sharing eClinical's expertise in modern, tech-enabled strategies to accelerate clinical development at these upcoming events."
The current challenges in clinical research will take center stage on Tuesday, April 13 (Americas) and Wednesday, April 14 (EMEA) in "Clinical Trials in a Post Covid-19 World." Part of the Medidata Road to NEXT 2021 event, this fireside chat with Katrina Rice, eClinical's Chief Delivery Officer, Data Services, and Ted Kirby, Medidata's Senior Director, Product Marketing, will discuss the new normal of clinical research, from the rise of virtual solutions to the use of AI and machine learning to help manage clinical data.
On Thursday, April 29, Dawn Kaminski, eClinical's Senior Director, Data Strategies, will join Jennifer Price, THREAD's Executive Director, Data & Analytics, in a live webinar, "Accelerating Decentralized Clinical Trials Adoption with Modern Platforms," to offer best practices for patient-centric, decentralized trial approaches and how clinical data platforms like elluminate can support faster integration, review and access for DCT data.
At the 2021 CDISC Europe Interchange and CDISC TechniCon from April 28-30, eClinical Solutions will greet attendees at a virtual exhibit and on Friday, April 30, eClinical's Director of Data Engineering Nathan Johnson will join Bob O'Connor, Agios Pharmaceuticals' Associate Director of Clinical Data Systems, in presenting "System Automation for CDISC Standards." The demonstration session will spotlight how elluminate's powerful data integration tools facilitate and automate high-quality implementation of CDISC standards for submission, data exploration and analysis.
On Wednesday, May 12, Dawn Kaminski will join Richard Gleeson, Head of Clinical and R&D Technology at Cerevel Therapeutics, in a live webinar "Designing a Digital Clinical Architecture for Modern Researchers." This inside look will explore how Cerevel developed a new clinical data ecosystem in less than a year and the business decisions behind the data architecture choices.
At OCT Europe (May 5-6) and OCT East Coast (May 25-26), eClinical will host a virtual exhibit, while Sheila Rocchio, Chief Marketing Officer, will present "Digital Strategies to Power #NoGoingBack," sharing how the life sciences industry can build on the momentum and progress of the last year with holistic approaches to data digitization.
