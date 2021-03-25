MANSFIELD, Mass., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eClinical Solutions LLC – a leading global provider of cloud-based enterprise software and software-driven clinical data services, today announced the successful completion of their 2021 SOC 2 Type 2 examination. The effort reflects their long-standing commitment to data security best practices as a preferred partner for life sciences organizations to improve the efficiency of clinical development processes.
eClinical Solutions help life sciences organizations around the world regain control of their clinical data and get faster insights into their trials. The elluminate clinical data platform from eClinical unites clinical data of any source or format for streamlined data review, analysis and exploration. The result is improved data quality and faster cycle times.
"Successfully completing the SOC 2 Type 2 process with 360 Advanced, demonstrates the value eClinical places in developing world class corporate controls for governance, risk management, and compliance," says Evan Grunbaum, VP Quality & Compliance.
eClinical Solutions was audited against the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. The examination provided assurance regarding the effectiveness of the company's controls over a period of time.
"The SOC 2 examination process fully exercises all aspects of the eClinical cybersecurity infrastructure. This provides our clients with further evidence of eClinical's ability to exceed their expectations related to data security and privacy," said Scott Thursby, Director IT & Security, eClinical Solutions.
