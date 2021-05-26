MANSFIELD, Mass., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eClinical Solutions LLC, a global provider of cloud-based enterprise software and software-driven clinical data services that accelerate digital clinical initiatives, today announced that their thought leaders will be participating in a variety of industry events this spring to discuss the impact of data on future clinical trials. As data sources increase due to the demands for decentralized and patient-centric trials, sponsors and CROs are experiencing longer timelines for clinical data review, management and analyses. Building on eClinical's recent white paper, "Opportunities to Accelerate Decentralized and Digital Trials," and their expertise in clinical data strategy, thought leaders will be discussing modern clinical data platforms to power automation, advanced analytics and AI enabled insights. With many life sciences organizations adopting the elluminate® clinical data platform, the industry is recognizing the need for robust data architectures to power clinical trials in a post-Covid environment.
"The pandemic was a catalyst for data and analytics infrastructure modernization in order to enable digital trials with increased patient participation and advance the industry," said Raj Indupuri, CEO and Co-founder of eClinical Solutions. "As leaders in digital clinical technology, we want to share our clients' successes with implementing technology like elluminate to centralize data and provide a foundation for decentralized and patient-centric trial approaches. These events are an excellent opportunity to share thought leadership among industry and we're excited to participate in these discussions."
Arena's "eClinical & Clinical Data Management Innovation Virtual Conference" will take place on June 2. Designed for data and analytics leaders, the event will focus on aligning data strategy with digital transformation, leveraging data analytics, and using data for growth. At the event, eClinical Solutions Chief Marketing Officer Sheila Rocchio will present "Digital Strategies to Power #NoGoingBack," and share how leaders in life sciences are speeding their digital data initiatives with a holistic approach.
Denise Shortino, Senior Director of Biostatistics, Programming and Data Management at Urovant, will join Demi Niforos, VP, Biostatistics and Statistical Programming for eClinical Solutions at a webinar on June 10. In "Streamlining Study Submissions for Success," the presenters will discuss the successful Urovant Gemtesa (Vibegron) FDA submission and the eClinical/Urovant collaboration on the final Integrated Summary of Safety (ISS) deliverable.
At PHUSE US Connect 2021, a premier clinical data science conference from June 14-18, eClinical leaders will present five sessions - one in the live agenda and four on-demand.
At PHUSE Session SI09 Monday, June 14 at 1:30 ET, Nathan Johnson, Director, Data Engineering, will offer a new approach to specification development that improves efficiency during the critical clinical trial data processing phase in "Accelerating Beyond Excel: Mapping Specifications in an Intelligent Web-based GUI."
In PHUSE on-demand session CM04, "From Digital Data to Decision Intelligence: Infrastructure and Algorithms Powering Automation in RBM and Data Review," Raj Indupuri will show how a robust infrastructure combined with AI can automate manual data processes and monitoring.
Rob Musterer, Vice President, Product Management, will discuss data strategy importance and components in PHUSE on-demand session DS09, "Standards and Governed Data in the Clinical Data Pipeline."
Director of Biostatistics and Statistical Programming Derek Coombs will share case studies to illustrate how data visualizations enable real-time data exploration and enhance efficiencies for DSMB review in PHUSE on-demand session DV14, "Visualizations to Support DSMB Monitoring."
Finally, in on-demand PHUSE session SD10, Senior Director of Data Strategies Dawn Kaminski will present eClinical's platform demonstration, "Transforming Clinical Data Chaos with elluminate," and show how elluminate enables clinical data centralization and visibility, traceability, standardization and analysis.
On Wednesday, June 30 at the DIA 2021 Global Annual Meeting, Raj Indupuri will chair the session, "Converge and Conquer: The Overlapping Roles of Data Management, Operations, Monitoring and More, and What it Means for Industry." This panel will feature Susan Bornstein, MPH, Senior Director, Data Monitoring/Management at Pfizer, Nate Bennett, PhD, Global Head Biostatistics and Programming, Rare Disease at UCB, and Michal Rucinski, Principal Clinical Data Manager at MSD, Poland, to discuss the evolution and intersection of roles and how this is informing the need for new workflows and skills in clinical development.
For more information on eClinical's upcoming events and webinars please visit: https://www.eclinicalsol.com/events.
About eClinical Solutions
eClinical Solutions helps life sciences organizations around the world accelerate their digital clinical initiatives. Our intelligent clinical data platform and data services give our clients real-time, self-service access to all their data from one centralized location; plus advanced analytics that help them make smarter, faster business decisions. Find out more at eclinicalsol.com.
Media Contact
Cameron Thomas, eClinical Solutions, (416) 660-9801, cameron@verbfactory.com
SOURCE eClinical Solutions