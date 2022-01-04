SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Computer Guidance Corporation, the leading developer of cloud-based ERP solutions for the construction industry, announced today that eCMS Cloud ERP has been named a Hot Product in Construction Executive's 2022 special edition issue. eCMS Cloud ERP was recognized for its innovative, comprehensive and feature-rich business intelligence application suite and intuitive user interface that helps commercial contractors manage critical business information and make proactive, data-based decisions anywhere and anytime.
"We are proud to be recognized among the technology innovators of the construction industry," said Michael Bihlmeier, President, Computer Guidance Corporation. "Data is the centerpiece of digital transformation. Every touch point, every click, every interaction provides a digital footprint rich in context. eCMS v.4.2 ERP's intuitive design and advanced technology enable contractors to transform data from information overload to real-time contextual relevancy."
The annual list recognizes product leadership that plays a transformational role in construction and represents the premier showcase for the hottest new industry innovations. This is Computer Guidance's 6th consecutive year being awarded the Hot Product designation.
About Computer Guidance Corporation
With over 20% of their clients represented on top ENR lists, Computer Guidance Corporation delivers the leading construction enterprise resource planning solution including financial and project management, #1 business intelligence, mobile, and enterprise content management. Scalable, customizable, and cloud-hosted, CGC serves thousands throughout North America. Computer Guidance Corporation is part of the JDM Technology Group, a global construction-specific software conglomerate that serves more than 500,000+ in 40 countries and 6 continents.
Media Contact
Victoria Satran, Computer Guidance Corporation, 4804447000, vsatran@computerguidance.com
SOURCE Computer Guidance Corporation