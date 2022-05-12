By integrating with SAP Enterprise Product Development, SAP S/4HANA® and SAP S/4HANA® Cloud, Revuze's product insights platform delivers automated product intelligence to brands in all industries.
NEW YORK and NETANYA, Israel, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revuze Ltd., the provider of AI-powered consumer insights for the world's biggest brands, today announced that its eCommerce Product Feedback Insights platform is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Revuze's platform integrates with SAP Enterprise Product Development, SAP S/4HANA® and SAP S/4HANA® Cloud to enable brands to easily access analytics based on millions of verified customers' reviews and gain valuable insights on their products, as well as their competitors and industry, helping them formulate informed product lifecycle management (PML) strategies.
"The launch of Revuze's eCommerce Product Feedback Insights automated platform on SAP Store represents an important milestone for our company as well as our community of customers and partners," said Boaz Grinvald, CEO of Revuze. "Revuze pioneers the domain of product-level analysis, which enables brands to gain actionable insights on specific consumer products. Through its presence on SAP Store, we believe more brands will be able to leverage consumer opinions at scale."
Revuze's eCommerce Product Feedback Insights platform enables brands to:
- Build better, more competitive products and respond faster to customer feedback
- Understand the drivers of the Voice of the Customer (VoC) at the product and feature level
- Monitor the market and identify emerging trends and competitors in real time
- Get an AI-generated SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats) analysis of their products, as well as their competitors' products
Users have 24/7 access to the platform, which offers unlimited data across their entire product industry. The insights are extracted from verified online reviews on a regular basis.
SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,000 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.
Revuze's solution was funded in part by SAP.iO in 2019, SAP's strategic business unit that invests in and accelerates startup innovation.
About Revuze
Since 2013, Revuze has been servicing some of the biggest brands in the world with access to automated market research on consumer products in a matter of hours, instead of months. Revuze's AI-powered solution helps companies in any industry — from electronics to personal care, from home appliances to consumer-packaged goods — perform on a daily basis research tasks that used to take months to complete. Backed by Nielsen, NPD, and SAP, Revuze is headquartered in Netanya, Israel, and has offices in New York, NY, and Montréal, Canada. For more information visit http://www.revuze.it.
For more information and press:
Simone Somekh, Head of Communications at Revuze
Social media:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/revuze
# # #
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.
Media Contact
Simone Somekh, Revuze, 1 917-338-2917, simone.somekh@revuze.it
SOURCE Revuze