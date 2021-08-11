NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Economic Group Pension Services (EGPS), one of the nation's premiere third-party consulting and administration firms, acquired Summit Benefit & Actuarial Services, Inc., on August 1, 2021.
"Adding Summit to the EGPS family is incredibly exciting for us. Their knowledge and expertise in the pension and actuarial field will be a huge benefit to EGPS and the clients and partners we serve," states Daniel Liss, Chief Executive Officer.
Based in Eugene, Oregon, Summit has brought industry-leading retirement plan administration and actuarial services to clients and other TPA firms across the nation since 1989. Led by Norman Levinrad and Jeff Curl, the firm has thrived by providing exemplary customer service from its team of dedicated experts.
Norman Levinrad joins EGPS as their Chief Actuary, and Jeff Curl will act as a Regional Vice President for the firm.
"The values and emphasis placed on people and customer service at EGPS is a perfect fit for Summit," said Mr. Levinrad about the partnership. "We couldn't be more excited to continue serving our clients and partners, backed by even more resources and expertise at EGPS," added Mr. Curl.
About Economic Group Pension Services:
Founded in 1971, Economic Group Pension Services (EGPS) is a national independent consulting firm that designs and administers cutting edge retirement plans. With offices in Alabama, California, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, and Oregon the company serves over 5,500 benefit plans for business owners and their employees across the country. For more information about EGPS, please visit https://egps.com.
Media Contact
Ashley Wolf, EGPS, 6145639624, awolf@egps.com
SOURCE EGPS