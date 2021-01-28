FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Economic Transformation Technologies Corporation (ETT) announced that two of its subsidiaries, Universal Tutor and BioDatAi, have signed exclusive agreements with the popular Impact Network to bring their respective platforms in social and emotional education learning and in healthcare telemedicine to the fast-growing black-owned, inspirational television network which today broadcasts across more than 93 million homes through its media platform. ETT will also be an exclusive partner of various education and healthcare technology products and services for Impact. ETT is leading a changing world in the digital paradigm on how business solutions are delivered and the partnership with The Impact Network reflects the continued momentum and growth of ETT and its subsidiaries as well as increases the offerings the network will provide it viewers.
Commenting on the new agreements, ETT CEO Denis J. Gallagher said, "With the massive flow of institutional investment into healthcare and education software technology, ETT has solidified a very strong partnership with Impact Network. We are pleased and honored to have the opportunity to work closely with Bishop Wayne T. Jackson and Dr. Beverly Y. Jackson who have been serving underserved communities for many years. Our education and healthcare platforms actually work closely together and will be well-received by millions of Impact audiences. The partnership with ETT will make Universal Tutor and BioDatAi TeleMedicine available through The Impact Network and will provide audiences access to education and healthcare solutions without leaving their homes during the COVID crisis and beyond. As we know, this is an extremely important and emotional factor that we believe will help improve the quality of life for many viewers who tune into the Impact Network as the place for growth, hope, and change. Our Universal Tutor platform is the first of its kind gamified Social and Emotional Learning Ecosystem with a distance learning capability, making 21st Century education affordable, accessible and global."
The Impact Network is available through most major broadcast systems spanning across the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Bahamian Islands. The Impact Network is designed to inspire, inform, and uplift the spirit, soul, and body. Impact's mission is to provide humanity with enriching entertainment that impacts lives spiritually, physically, financially, mentally, and emotionally.
"The innovative platform of ETT's BioDatAi programs will address the overwhelming disparities we've seen by targeting a message for improving the health of people in the black community. We are looking forward to ETT's Universal Tutor enhancing the education of so many young people globally," stated Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, Chairman and CEO of The Impact Network. "We are confident that these platforms will provide a positive social impact and paradigm shift in Education by dominating the Emotional Intelligence space and solving the root cause of bullying and violence on our streets as our children learn the vital emotional skillsets to interact peacefully amongst each other and with their communities."
BioDatAi provides an intelligent, collaborative, secure, and interoperable platform utilizing artificial intelligence to provide cross-organization predictive insights in healthcare. BioDatAi's CEO Kelly Cook commented, "We will provide specialization in telemedicine, managed care, risk management, and compliance which is key to an efficient medical marketplace for Impact's subscribers who have not had, in many instances, access to the good healthcare and healthcare professionals they deserve and require. This will make a huge difference in the quality of their lives."
"We are also very excited about our partnership with Impact Network," stated Brittany Burtz, CEO of Universal Tutor. "Impact understands that we specialize in online Social and Emotional Learning, critical thinking, problem-solving, building self-esteem and self-awareness as well as goal setting, and social perceptiveness. We feel this will help inspire their audience to let go of any fear and doubt and to step forward to become our future business leaders, entrepreneurs, and model citizens."
###
About Economic Transformation Technologies:
Economic Transformation Technologies (ETT) is an accelerator and integrator of innovative technologies united in the mission of economic transformation and corporate performance. ETT represents a new corporate archetype: a data-centric, multi-disciplined, multi-faceted investment, and operations company driven by the mandates of economic development, corporate performance, and sustainable value. ETT has harnessed a portfolio of sector-disruptive companies that incorporate the value of collaborative innovation that is built to serve turn-key large-scale solutions to sovereigns and multi-national companies as a single one-stop partner. For additional information, please visit http://www.ett.world.
About The Impact Network:
The Impact Network was founded in 2010 by Bishop Wayne T. Jackson and Dr. Beverly Y. Jackson in Detroit, Michigan and is the only African American owned and operated Inspirational TV network in the United States with diverse family oriented and gospel lifestyle programming. Available on, DirecTV, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, The Dish Network, Charter Spectrum Cable, Verizon Fios, Altice USA, Frontier and Cox Communications, The Impact Network reaches over 93 million households in the United States and abroad through its media platform.
Media Contact
Doug Coupe, Economic Transformation Technologies, 843.568.2455, doug@boldcapitalgroup.com
SOURCE Economic Transformation Technologies