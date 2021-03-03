FRISCO, Texas, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Economic Transformation Technologies Corporation (ETT) announced the appointment of Gregory Van Beek as Chief Investment Officer, joining the company's senior management team. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President at Templeton Private Equity Partners and prior to that he was Director at Temasek International Ltd. Mr. Van Beek, who holds a B.A. and B.B.A. from Southern Methodist University and M.B.A. from Thunderbird School of Global Management, has more than 25 years' investment experience across public and private markets, portfolio management and macro strategy. He will bring his leadership experience to the company's investment strategies to foster growth in ETT and its subsidiaries.
"We are pleased to add Greg's experience and knowledge to the exceptional team we are building at ETT and to lead our investment strategies and portfolio management," stated Denis J. Gallagher, CEO of ETT. "We are currently raising new funds to help with the accelerated growth we are experiencing, and Greg will be a tremendous asset in that effort. He will also be managing ETT's smart contracts and tokenization strategy for each of our subsidiary divisions. We have many global opportunities in EdTech, FinTech, Healthcare, Artificial Intelligence of Things as well as our International Technology Infrastructure Group. We plan on executing on some new contracts and acquisitions soon and Greg will be a great assistance to me, and the team."
ETT is leading a changing world in the digital paradigm on how business solutions are delivered, from single technology stand-alone problem solving, to multi-faceted technology solutions for sovereign nations and multi-national companies as a single one-stop partner.
"I am very excited to join Denis and the team at ETT," stated Van Beek. "This is something where I can make a real impact on the portfolio of companies being built now at ETT. I have already been developing a holistic investment process to enhance opportunity assessment, operations, financial reporting and corporate governance. I bring tremendous experience with planning and developing portfolios, and I look forward to jumping in and building upon what we already have in place. I will be looking at all the investments we have made to date, and plan to make, to see how our transformational technologies can make a difference."
Economic Transformation Technologies (ETT) is an accelerator and integrator of innovative technologies united in the mission of economic transformation and corporate performance. ETT represents a new corporate archetype: a data-centric, multi-disciplined, multi-faceted investment, and operations company driven by the mandates of economic development, corporate performance, and sustainable value. ETT has harnessed a portfolio of sector-disruptive companies that incorporate the value of collaborative innovation that is built to serve turn-key large-scale solutions to sovereigns and multi-national companies as a single one-stop partner. For additional information, please visit http://www.ett.world.
