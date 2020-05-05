PARIS and NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, has been named a Spend Matters' 2020 Provider to Know. EcoVadis was recognized for its proven ratings methodology, collaborative improvement tools and market-leading sustainability intelligence platform.
"Sustainability is a critical part of supply chain and business performance and resiliency," said Magnus Bergfors, vice president and lead analyst at Spend Matters. "EcoVadis brings a unique combination of technology, service and subject matter expertise to the market and has a proven capability to support major supply chain sustainability programs."
EcoVadis' sustainability intelligence suite provides holistic sustainability risk and performance management, with comprehensive supply chain predictive risk mapping, reliable scorecards, actionable ratings, and tools for audit management and collaborative improvement. Today, more than 450 multinational organizations rely on EcoVadis to improve performance by integrating sustainability, fair labor practices and ethics into enterprise supply chains and business commerce.
"We are committed to helping companies across the world leverage sustainable procurement to fundamentally transform their businesses, supply chains and communities," said Pierre Francois Thaler, co-founder and co-CEO of EcoVadis. "Our recognition as a Provider to Know for the fourth straight year is a testament to this team's dedication and commitment to driving change, improving outcomes and creating sustainable value."
Spend Matters 50 Providers to Know and Watch lists are annual accolades that recognize the best-in-class providers and innovators in the procurement and supply chain space. Winners are selected with specific criteria in mind, as well as comprehensive collaboration among all Spend Matters analysts and reflect the publication's unbiased, independent view of the organizations nominated.
Spend Matters has also covered the solution in their subscription Tech Review, calling EcoVadis "...sustainability as a service at cloud scale."
About EcoVadis
EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis' easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200 purchasing categories and 160 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, L'Oréal, Subway, Nestlé, Salesforce, Michelin and BASF are among the more than 65,000 businesses on the EcoVadis network, all working with a single methodology to evaluate, collaborate and improve sustainability performance in order to protect their brands, foster transparency and innovation, and accelerate growth. Learn more on ecovadis.com, Twitter or LinkedIn.
