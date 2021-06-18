VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Each year, Military Times ranks the best colleges and universities for veterans and military service members, and for the third straight year, ECPI University has been ranked number one in the nation in the Career and Technical College category. Military Times ranks schools based on the results of its annual survey, a comprehensive school-by-school assessment of veteran and military student services and rates of academic achievement.
An editorially independent news project, Best Colleges 2021 evaluates the many variables that determine academic success among military and veteran students. More than 300 schools participated in the latest Best for Vets: Colleges survey, which included more than 70 questions seeking details about the school's costs, programs, policies and services that impact military-connected students. Federal data from the U.S. Departments of Education, Veterans Affairs and Defense, were also considered.
"Being selected #1 by Best for Veterans means so much because it shows the way we work with our Military and Veteran Students and the programs that we have to support them are working and helping them to succeed," says ECPI University Executive Director of Military Education Bill Brown. "We have so many great Military and Veteran students and the energy they bring to our campuses and classrooms is always evident; they add so much to our university."
"We trusted our military and veterans to protect our nation and families and now they are trusting us to provide them the best education and support as they work towards earning a college degree. They have so many options and we work hard every day to create an environment that allows them to feel welcome so they can focus on their education and ultimately finding a job in their intended field. This ranking is a reflection of our veteran students' success. Their success is our success and that is what pushes us every day to do all we can to help them reach their goals."
About ECPI University
ECPI University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award the associate's, baccalaureate, and master's degrees. SACSCOC is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states. A private university founded in 1966, ECPI University has campuses in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas, and offers convenient classes during the day, evening, and online; graduate employment services, continuing education, certification classes, and testing are also available.
On campus or online, fields of study include: HEALTH SCIENCES, TECHNOLOGY, BUSINESS AND CRIMINAL JUSTICE, and CULINARY programs. (Program field availability varies by campus.)
