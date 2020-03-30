DURHAM, N.C., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecree, a writing assistant software for students, launched a new platform feature aimed at guiding students through the entire writing process from blank screen to final draft. With step-by-step help and instant feedback on essay organization, argumentation, use of evidence, and analysis, students get unlimited, expert-level instruction as they write.
"One of the hardest aspects of writing is getting started and overcoming writer's block," said Jamey Heit, PhD, Co-founder and CEO of Ecree. "We found that the best way to help students continue writing is to provide specific guidance on what to do next."
Designed by educators, Ecree's proprietary software enhances student instruction by teaching students how to build a well-written paper, rather than doing the work for them. The writing assistant identifies where the student is in the writing process, then directs the student to take concrete steps on how to continue. Combined with teacher-quality feedback, the writing assistant expands the impact Ecree has on students who are learning to write.
"Every student has a unique writing journey," explained Dr. Heit. "We developed Ecree to be the resource that gives students the personalized support they need at all points in that journey. Ecree teaches students how to independently improve their writing and become confident writers."
About Ecree: Ecree is the only virtual writing assistant that provides unlimited, immediate, and consistent teacher-quality feedback on essay organization, argumentation, evidence, and analysis. We provide a simple and effective writing tool that provides unlimited feedback quickly and consistently, helping students improve their confidence as writers, earn better grades, and become effective communicators. Learn more at ecree.com.