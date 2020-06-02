ROCKVILLE, Md., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecrion announced the release of the latest version of its customer communication (CCM) and customer experience (CX) platform. This release, based on a microservices architecture, also introduces a new suite of digital experience (DX) applications, designed with specific business processes in mind, including insurance claim processing, loan applications, patient onboarding, and more.
"For businesses across industries, customer communications and the customer journey are critical to retention and growth. Our CCM platform provides an improved customer journey automation which of course leads to better customer engagement, and more referrals, retention, and upsells," stated Florin Vasilian, president and CEO of Ecrion.
This enhanced version of Ecrion's latest release, along with the DX applications, allow businesses a way to humanize their customer communications. Communications can be automated based on a specified criterion, including purchase history, spending, account age and account activity, demographics, and much more based on nearly any point in the customer journey. It's about creating a customer experience that is individualized.
"We're excited to be able to offer this enhanced version. Time is precious and these performance enhancements mean a faster – nearly 200% increase – communication rendering solution," Vasilian said. What to expect from this latest release:
- A simplified implementation process, thanks to microservice architecture
- Ability to automate the digital experience for industry-specific process
- Zero time to value – no delay in return on investment
- Layering AI technology into the customer journey, making it even more individualized for business's customers
- Improved native electronic and digital signature capabilities
About Ecrion Software
Ecrion Software (www.ecrion.com) is a leader in the Document Automation, Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Experience (DX), and Customer Engagement Management (CEM) spaces. The Ecrion platform helps companies establish genuine, one-on-one connections with their customers, with a commitment toward providing high quality at a reasonable price, excellent technical support, and ongoing sensitivity to our customers' needs.