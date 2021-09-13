MELBOURNE, Victoria, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edalex, the edTech company on a mission to surface learning outcomes, digital assets and the power of individual achievement, today announced the launch of a suite of revolutionary Skills-First Evidence Alignment tools, available globally for the first time through their Credentialate platform.
Designed specifically to meet the needs of learners, educators and employers in the skills economy, Credentialate streamlines the development of micro-credentials with the introduction of a Skills and Competency Template Library, Evidence Matrix builder and in October 2021 will add Framework alignment.
Credentialate, the world's first Credential Evidence Platform that helps discover, assess and validate attainment of essential workplace skills, was developed in close collaboration with leading research-based university design partner UNSW Sydney, in support of a multi-year, cross-faculty micro-credential community of practice and research project. Credentialate integrates with LMS and assessment platforms - wherever learner data resides - and issues a personalised evidence record for the learner, that includes qualitative and quantitative detail.
Credentialate's evolution from course- to skills and competency-first follows extensive engagement with key industry stakeholders and institutional partners. Traditionally, digital credentials referenced only their generic earning criteria, whereas in developing their Skills-First Evidence Alignment, Edalex has recognised and provides support for the burgeoning skills economy. For the first time, educators can leverage backwards-design thinking to how they implement micro-credentials and award recognition.
"This is a logical shift in approach for Credentialate. Skills and competencies are vitally important, as they represent capability and expertise that educators wish to recognise," said Dan McFadyen, Managing Director of Edalex. "By aligning the curriculum to skills and competencies, learners can take a Mastery approach to lifelong learning," he went on to say.
According to McFadyen: "The strength of Credentialate's Skills-First Evidence Alignment, is that it starts with the capabilities employers are calling for first, then maps them to courses, before aligning learner achievement to recognised frameworks. Credentialate then issues a personalised evidence record that shows clear alignment to evidence that already holds meaning to employers."
"We believe this delivers for our customers a powerful platform with distinctly unique capabilities - capabilities that have not been previously available in the education sector, here in Australia or around the globe," Dan continued. "It's for this reason that the Edalex team is so thrilled to bring this depth of industry-driven evidence alignment to the market, and we're excited to see how it may change the competitive landscape for educators, who, through Credentialate, can demonstrate their employability outcomes with confidence to current and future learners."
The Skills-First Evidence Alignment enhancements are available in Credentialate from today. Edalex will host an information session to showcase the new functionality and answer questions on Thursday, 23 September 2021 from 10:30am to 11:15am (AEST). Register to attend at: edalex.com/skills-first-info-session
Find out more about Credentialate at: https://www.edalex.com/credentialate.
About Edalex
Learning gets personal – View content and credentials through a new lens
Edalex is an edtech company on a mission to surface learning outcomes, digital assets and the power of individual achievement. Founded in 2016, Edalex develops technology solutions that extract hidden value from educational data to make it accessible and more meaningful. Edalex brings together the team behind the CODiE award-winning openEQUELLA open source platform that centrally houses teaching and learning, research, media and library content.
In 2019, Edalex launched Credentialate the world's first Credential Evidence Platform that helps discover and share evidence of workplace skills and analyse competency achievement across an institution like never before.
Learn more at https://www.edalex.com
