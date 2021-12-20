SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EdanUSA has announced the addition of the multi-award-winning healthcare software PointClickCare to their integration list. The Edan iM3 Vital Signs Monitor is the first to support PointClickCare integration in their current product line. With PCC connectivity, the Edan iM3 now allows medical facilities to instantly send patient data to resident files via internal Wi-Fi without the need for additional software.
EMR, or Emergency Medical Records are a collection of patient information stored in a digital format. PointClickCare is an EMR technology that streamlines patient data transmission and analysis for various healthcare facilities using cloud-based healthcare software. With over 9 industry awards for Best Healthcare Software, PointClickCare is a top-rated EMR system trusted by distinguished companies such as Welch Allyn and Hillrom for over a decade.
Through PointClickCare, healthcare professionals can easily access patient records across various devices and operating systems. By utilizing this expansive communication network, care teams can monitor real-time insights at any stage of a patient's healthcare journey. With more accessible patient data, PointClickCare can significantly reduce the lack of communication between providers to improve coordination, efficiently monitor patient progress, and strengthen relationships between post-acute partners. PointClickCare is primarily used in skilled nursing facilities, home health care, acute care and long-term care facilities. With actionable insights, PointClickCare users have the ability to review documentation using clear visualizations, share best practices to improve resident outcomes and much more.
Along with this integration, the Edan iM3 adds more versatile functionality to current workflows. iM3 users can import resident and patient names from PCC directly into the unit's Rounds/Ward Mode. Users can then run multiple tests on one resident and select the best test for a summary report. The large internal memory allows up to 1000 names to be saved into the Rounds Mode at a time and uses a color-coded patient list for status updates. The iM3 comes standard with NIBP and SpO2, with the option to add on tympanic or oral temp, to fit any facility's needs.
To sign up and integrate your Edan iM3 monitors with Point Click Care, please visit: (https://edanusa.com/edanusa-adds-point-click-care-to-its-integration-list/).
- One-time integration fee: $698 – includes Connexion Node, IT support to start connection, and help configuring personalized patient upload if needed.
- Monthly Fee: $199 – includes PCC platform fee and ongoing technical support
- Training on the iM3 is included for the lifetime of the machine at no extra cost.
For more information or additional questions please reach EdanUSA at (888)-850-4597 or at info@edanesa.com
