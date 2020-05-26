GREELEY, Colo., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eden Life Care App provides families with a simple way to connect with loved ones living in nursing homes, hospitals, and assisted living facilities. The app now offers nursing homes a user-friendly tool to comply with new communications and reporting guidelines from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
On May 19, CMS announced requirements for nursing homes designed to enhance communications related to COVID-19 on behalf of residents, representatives, and families. CMS recommends implementation of technology solutions to simplify reporting requirements.
"We created Eden to strengthen relationships between family members and their loved ones," said Casey McConnell, founder and CEO of Eden Life Care. "As COVID-19 isolates more families from their loved ones, we are proud to help simplify reporting requirements for care facilities, improve communication between caregivers and families, and free up more time for caregivers to spend with those we love."
The Eden Life Care App provides:
- HIPAA-compliant privacy protections;
- Streamlined communication tools;
- Secure documentation to enhance reporting and compliance; and
- A user-friendly design to simplify implementation.
Eden strengthens families and reduces feelings of isolation in older Americans with mobile-friendly tools that are easy to use and implement facility wide. The app simplifies communication between caregivers and geographically dispersed family members, a key CMS reporting requirement. Eden provides one place to share daily updates with approved family members, increasing access to COVID-19 reporting data, improving transparency, and strengthening trust between facilities, residents, families, and representatives during these challenging times.
ABOUT EDEN LIFE CARE
Eden: Life Care App is an innovative communication and patient management platform. Facilitated by caregivers and long-term care facilities to provide HIPAA-compliant messaging and shared communications, the App is designed to help reduce isolation and improve quality of care for older Americans and the loved ones who miss them terribly. Utilizing best-in-class UX, the App is free for families to download and simple to use. It's designed to help families stay connected, no matter how far apart they may be.
For more information, press enquiries, interviews or images, please contact:
Lauren@edenlifecare.com
edenlifecare.com