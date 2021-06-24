BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More community-minded than ever, with 84 outreach initiatives in 2021.
This unique day showcases the full spectrum of Edenred's "Ideal" corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy, with initiatives such as serving meals to disadvantaged people, cleaning natural areas and reaching out to talk with people experiencing hardship.
For the fifth Idealday, 84 community outreach initiatives will be held across the world, in cities as wide-ranging as Tokyo, Rio de Janeiro, Paris, London and Brussels.
At Corporate Spending Innovations in the U.S., teams will split up to carry out various projects. Some will help organize donations at Harry Chapin Food Bank in Naples, Florida. Others will work alongside local non-profit organizations such as Community Cooperative Southwest Florida and the Bonita Springs Assistance Office.
Among initiatives carried out in other parts of the world, Edenred Singapore will hold a beach clean-up for its staff, while Group employees in Romania will pick up trash in the woods in Bucharest. Teams from Edenred Belgium will train small retailers in digital technology so they can develop their businesses, while 1,000 employees in Brazil will organize both in-person and online activities to help young people into the job market, chat with the elderly and support local non-profits.
Check out Edenred's Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter accounts for all the latest on employee #Idealday initiatives on June 25, 2021
A symbol of Edenred's social commitments.
Launched in 2017, Idealday gives Edenred employees the chance to get involved in outreach initiatives falling under one of the three pillars of the Group's CSR policy: Idealpeople, which aims to improve quality of life; Idealplanet, which works to preserve the environment; and Idealprogress, which seeks to create value responsibly. Idealday also reflects the Group's purpose, unveiled at the Edenred General Meeting on May 11: "Enrich connections. For good."
In 2020, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Edenred employees stepped up to the plate to celebrate Idealday – in strict compliance with local public-health guidelines.
Edenred is a leading digital platform for services and payments and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting over 50 million users and 2 million partner merchants in 46 countries via more than 850,000 corporate clients.
Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (such as meal benefits), mobility (such as multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking and commuter solutions), incentives (such as gift cards, employee engagement platforms) and corporate payments (such as virtual cards).
True to the Group's purpose, "Enrich connections. For good.", these solutions enhance users' well-being and purchasing power. They improve companies' attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the employment market and the local economy. They also foster access to healthier food, more environmentally friendly products and softer mobility.
Edenred's 10,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more responsible every day.
In 2020, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed close to €30 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards.
Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, FTSE4Good and MSCI Europe.
