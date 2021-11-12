NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New consumer-oriented retail platform, eDermatology, launches today as a destination for savvy beauty shoppers to compare skincare products and get trusted expert advice on demand. It is a place to get simple, honest advice on products, ingredients, studies, and skin science and to shop dermatologist-approved skincare that you would normally find only in the doctor's office. Founded by Dr. Ani Oganesyan and a team of dermatologists and scientists, the mission is to make it simpler and more straightforward for consumers to choose clinical grade skincare formulas, especially amidst the noise and mixed messages from all over the industry.
eDermatology reviews thousands of product briefings, ingredients, and clinical studies every year so when it gives a product its seal of approval, it's because it does what it promises. Dermatologists and scientists review each product and use their expertise, scientific background and knowledge of skin and ingredients to weed through what works and what doesn't, what matters and what's made up – so consumers don't have to. If shoppers can't find the answers they are looking for on eDermatology.com, the team has created, "Ask the eDerms" where shoppers can submit specific questions about products or their skincare needs and obtain personalized responses from the eDermatology team of doctors.
"When our patients, friends and family ask us for recommendations, we don't take it lightly. Before we are prepared to offer honest advice, our team not only tests the products but also uses our scientific background, knowledge of dermatology and the skin, facts about ingredients, clinical studies and other research to help us make sense of what truly delivers benefits and does what it says. Now, we are bringing that same testing and vetting process to eDermatology so we can share it with everyone to help make the best skincare decisions for their skin," says Dr. Ani Oganesyan, co-founder and President, eDermatology. Dr. Oganesyan graduated from UCLA and UCI with a PhD in Microbiology, Immunology & Molecular Genetics and has authored many research articles in top science and medical journals.
The eDermatology assortment includes popular skincare products as well as products only available through a dermatologist like CLn Skincare, Jan Marini, IS Clinical and Osmosis Beauty.
eDermatology.com launches November 15, 2021
