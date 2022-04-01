NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edge AI Hardware Market value is set to grow by USD 6.93 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 17.37% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.
This growth can be attributed to rise in IoT application by various end-user industries coupled with increase in demand for smart homes and smart cities. However, lack of skilled AI professionals can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.
Edge AI Hardware Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for edge AI hardware in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
The growing number of IoT devices, the ever-increasing need for faster processing devices, increasing government support, and a strong technical background will facilitate the edge AI hardware market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Edge AI Hardware Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.37%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 6.93 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
16.55
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Applied Brain Research, Baidu Inc., China Cambrian Technology Co. Ltd., Graphcore Ltd., Horizon Robotics Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Imagination Technologies Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., MediaTek Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tenstorrent Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Some of the Major Edge AI Hardware Companies:
Rise in IoT Application by Various End-user Industries to Drive the Market Growth
IoT technology is the keystone for various enterprises to digitally transform, allowing them to improve existing operations while also developing and tracking new business models. Businesses and service providers have viewed IoT as a significant driver for enhancing digital transformation and unlocking operational efficiency. The acceptance of IoT technology across end-user sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare is increasing. IoT is powering the next industrial revolution of intelligent connectivity, as the traditional manufacturing sector undergoes a digital transformation. This is altering how businesses approach increasingly complex systems and machines to increase productivity and reduce downtime. These factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Lack of Skilled AI Professionals to Challenge the Market Growth
Various organizations are fully invested in AI, yet more than half lack the necessary in-house skilled expertise to carry out their strategy. According to AI statistics, in 2020, more than 9 in 10 (91%) top businesses had an ongoing investment in AI. However, most of them admitted that they lack the necessary mix of experienced AI talent in-house to implement their strategies. Indeed, a shortage of skilled talent was recognized as the most significant barrier to the advancement of their AI initiatives, followed by a lack of budget, a lack of access to the right technology, and a lack of useful data challenging the market growth. However, a lack of skilled professionals can hamper the growth of the market.
Edge AI Hardware Market Component Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Memory - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Processor - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
The edge AI hardware market share growth by the memory segment will be significant during the forecast period. AI edge chip designers are testing several forms of memory for their upcoming applications. Vendors are pursuing a variety of memory strategies, including traditional memories such as static random-access memory (SRAM) and others, NOT-OR (NOR) flash for a newer technology known as analog in-memory computing, phase-change memory, magnetoresistive random-access memory (MRAM), resistive random-access memory (ReRAM), and other next-generation memories. These factors will contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
