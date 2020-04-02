SALT LAKE CITY, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge by Ascential, the data, insight and advisory solution, today announces their new product for brands on Amazon, Market Share 2.0.
This new version of our market-leading Market Share product fundamentally overhauls the user experience, offering enhanced first and third-party sales and share metrics, and allowing brands to track performance and take quick, impactful actions to drive sales on Amazon.
Market Share 2.0 includes three new reporting areas to leverage to drive better performance and sales on Amazon for global brands:
- My Business - A brand new view of client ASIN-level, 1P and 3P sales and share data, enabling clients to analyze their own performance and directly measure the impact of any marketing campaign or promotion based on traffic, conversion or share.
- Market View - Track trends to find out what is and isn't moving the needle with this improved comparison between a client's own ASIN-level catalog and the rest of the category, both 1P and 3P.
- Scorecard for Shelf - Dive into the details to better understand your digital shelf performance on Amazon and what metrics are dictating your success.
"The new Market Share 2.0 platform is more intuitive and easier to use - the new crop of product features and improved reliability of the data are immediately noticeable," says Will Pate, Channel Analyst, Husqvarna Group. "Market Share has always been key to guiding our critical business decisions on Amazon. Now, 2.0 helps us more quickly identify opportunity gaps (3P sellers' share, product gaps and competitor promotion strategies) to take our brand to the next level."
"Market Share 2.0 is the latest product launch following a string of investments in our Amazon product line," commented Duncan Painter, CEO of Ascential. "In the ever-changing ecosystem of ecommerce, one thing is certain and that is if brands want to win online, they will have to win on Amazon. While developing Market Share 2.0 we really focused on what would bring the most value for our clients, underpinned by five-star performance and reliability."
About Edge by Ascential
Edge by Ascential gives global brands and retailers the knowledge to win in digital commerce by providing actionable, next-generation data, analytics, insights and strategic consulting. Our unparalleled suite of solutions - including Market Share, Digital Shelf, Price & Promotions and Retail Insights - enables brands and retailers to develop and implement strategies that maximize revenue growth; optimize product listings; increase sales faster than the category and the competition; and drive margin growth. More than 500 global brands and retailers depend upon our weekly, daily and real-time data-driven insights.
A subsidiary of Ascential plc, the London-based global specialist information company, Edge by Ascential has more than 400 employees in 10 offices across North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.ascentialedge.com.
