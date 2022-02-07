BALTIMORE, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edge Direct, a Moore company, is pleased to announce Kristin Mansolillo, Senior Account Director, Integrated Direct Response, at Edge Direct, and Alan Stininger, Corporate Director, Development Operations and Programs at Shriners Children's, will speak at the 2022 ANA Nonprofit Federation Winter Conference in Washington on Friday, Feb 11.
Highly accomplished in their lines of work, Mansolillo and Stininger will share how to implement multichannel donor journeys across all touch points to lift mission awareness and donor response. Stininger will offer the unique perspective of how Shriners Children's is connecting with donors through a direct mail welcome series where the children are the stars, and their voices are the key to generating the revenue to provide the much-needed critical care.
Additionally, within their workshop, they will discuss the benefits of co-targeting to improve response, utilizing addressable television solutions, like ConnectedTV (CTV), for lapsed sustainer reactivation, and adding personal touches to unlock a donor's passion for the mission.
For almost a decade, Mansolillo has worked with several high-profile nonprofit clients at Edge Direct delivering integrated marketing and fundraising solutions. Her expertise in multichannel relationships and exceptional service keeps her committed to achieving the highest level of client goals and satisfaction.
Stininger oversees the English and Hispanic DRTV and direct mail programs, call centers, and gift processing staff. His focus is on increasing revenue through strategic planning, innovation, identifying efficiency opportunities to reduce operational costs and improving the donor experience. Over the past seven years, through these efforts, Shriners Children's has continued to see significant growth year over year throughout all fundraising channels.
The ANA Conference brings together fundraising and marketing professionals to exchange innovative ideas and generate creative strategies to build and strengthen relationships with donors. Starting Feb. 9 through Feb. 11, the conference will deliver a carefully curated program of presentations and case studies that offer actional solutions to the issues and challenges organizations are facing in 2022's challenging and dynamic environment.
A leading agency for nonprofits and associations, Edge Direct represents some of the most recognized nonprofit brands in the country. To learn more about Edge Direct, visit EdgeDirect.com.
About Edge Direct
Edge Direct is a full-service direct response agency that crafts and executes multichannel programs to cultivate donor giving and maximize net revenue. Our progressive approach to the integration of fundraising strategy, data, technology, creative and execution across all channels is always mindful of the higher purpose we serve and makes us a recognized market leader in fundraising and brand-raising. Our mission is to elevate leading nonprofits by delivering exceptional insights, service, and integrated marketing solutions.
About Moore
Moore is a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. With over 3,500 employees in 40 locations across the country, the company provides strategy, creative, production, media, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning to nonprofit, political and association clients. Moore is a recognized key contributor in strengthening these sectors.
