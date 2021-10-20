BALTIMORE, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edge Direct, a Moore company, announces the addition of Zully Avila as associate vice president, strategy. Avila will develop multichannel marketing strategies, as well as explore new innovative, multicultural opportunities to advance fundraising for select Moore enterprise clients.
With a background in fundraising and marketing strategies, direct response, and client service, Avila brings more than 17 years of experience as a senior consultant and account director. Most recently, Avila was the senior consultant at Great Big Pivot, where she developed and led all fundraising fiscal year planning and strategy for numerous nonprofits.
"Zully's experience in the nonprofit and for-profit industries will provide incredible insights that our clients can immediately leverage to create compelling campaigns," said Kathy Calta, president of Edge Direct. "We are excited to bring her strong mission-based perspective and leadership style to our clients."
Edge Direct is home to direct response marketers and fundraisers who share a passion for working with nonprofits by creating compelling campaigns structured around a unique foundation of combining right brain/left brain marketing tactics. Edge Direct clients are sector leaders in animal rights, health, historical societies, human services, museums, religion, and veterans services.
"It is my aim to provide the best-integrated services for our agency's clients to inspire results that will take their fundraising programs to the next level," said Avila. "Seeing the great work being done already by Edge Direct and the broader Moore enterprise makes it an exciting time to join the company."
Avila holds a Master of Business Administration from the Graziadio Business School at Pepperdine University, and is currently pursuing a Master of Liberal Arts from Harvard University. An accomplished senior industry leader, Avila has received numerous industry awards, such as Guest Author on Amazon's #1 Best Seller for Nonprofits, the Nonprofit Innovation and Optimization Award, and the Bronze Stevie® Award for B2B Marketing Campaign of the Year.
A leading agency for nonprofits and associations, Edge Direct represents some of the most recognized nonprofit brands in the country. To learn more about Edge Direct, visit EdgeDirect.com.
About Edge Direct
Edge Direct is a full-service direct response agency that crafts and executes multichannel programs to cultivate donor giving and maximize net revenue. Our progressive approach to the integration of fundraising strategy, data, technology, creative and execution across all channels is always mindful of the higher purpose we serve and makes us a recognized market leader in fundraising and brand-raising. Our mission is to elevate leading nonprofits by delivering exceptional insights, service, and integrated marketing solutions.
About Moore
Moore is a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. With over 3,000 employees in 37 locations across the country, the company provides strategy, creative, production, media, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning to nonprofit, political and association clients. Moore is a recognized key contributor in strengthening these sectors.
