Agency will leverage Moore Digital for media buying and digital fundraising solutions to help NARFE defend and advance America's civil servants
BALTIMORE, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edge Direct, a Moore company, is pleased to announce it has been named the digital fundraising agency for the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE). The agency will work with Moore Digital, a Moore company, for media solutions. NARFE engaged Edge Direct as part of a national effort to increase the organizations donor conversion and brand awareness, as well as support integrated campaigns across channels to garner support from its 800 chapters and the community at large to ensure the general welfare of all federal workers and retirees.
"Edge Direct is honored to work with NARFE, an organization that has been at the forefront of protecting America's civil servants for more than a century," said Kathy Calta, president of Edge Direct. "With our proven ability to deliver exceptional insights, service and integrated marketing solutions, combined with the buying power of Moore Digital, we are excited to maximize results for NARFE."
Edge Direct, a full-service direct response agency that elevates leading nonprofits by delivering exceptional insights, service and integrated marketing solutions, will lead the multichannel digital fundraising strategy that will include email marketing, digital advertising, informed delivery and co-targeting.
"Edge Direct's experience, passion and creativity are critical in supporting and elevating our diverse digital fundraising efforts," said Anita Nelson, NARFE's Director of Business Development. "We know that Moore Digital's strong digital media expertise will contribute to our ongoing and future success."
A leading agency for nonprofits and associations, Edge Direct represents some of the most recognized nonprofit brands in the country. To learn more about Edge Direct, visit EdgeDirect.com.
About National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association
As the only organization solely dedicated to the general welfare of all federal workers and retirees, NARFE delivers valuable guidance, timely resources and powerful advocacy. For over a century, NARFE has been a trusted source of knowledge for the federal community, Capitol Hill, the executive branch and the media.
About Edge Direct
Edge Direct is a full-service direct response agency that crafts and executes multichannel programs to cultivate donor giving and maximize net revenue. Our progressive approach to the integration of fundraising strategy, data, technology, creative and execution across all channels is always mindful of the higher purpose we serve and makes us a recognized market leader in fundraising and brand-raising. Our mission is to elevate leading nonprofits by delivering exceptional insights, service and integrated marketing solutions.
About Moore Digital
Moore Digital, a Moore company, is a digital agency for the nonprofit industry that provides strategy, analysis and media buying across all digital channels including search, social, display and connected TV. The company leverages the Moore media buying platform powered by SimioCloud. With over 50 employees, the company directs digital strategy for some of the most respected nonprofit brands in the country, working to maximize program integration and deliver transformational fundraising results across all channels.
About Moore
Moore is a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. With over 3,500 employees in 40 locations across the country, the company provides strategy, creative, production, media, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning to nonprofit, political and association clients. Moore is a recognized key contributor in strengthening these sectors.
Media Contact
Layla Armstrong, Edge Direct, (410) 565-5278, layla.armstrong@edgedirect.com
SOURCE Edge Direct