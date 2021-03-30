BALTIMORE, Mar. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edge Direct, a Moore company, announces the promotion of Becky Odum to chief strategy officer (CSO). Appointing Odum to this position will align and expand the talent and tools of Edge Direct to further elevate leading nonprofits by delivering exceptional insights, service and integrated multichannel marketing solutions.
Edge Direct is home to direct response marketers and fundraisers who share a passion for working with nonprofits and doing good by creating compelling campaigns structured around a unique foundation of combining right brain/left brain marketing tactics.
Odum has over 30 years of fundraising and nonprofit experience. In the past 12 years with Edge Direct, she has led the strategy and analytics team for clients such as March of Dimes, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Shriners Hospitals for Children and The National World War II Museum. Her innovative approach to strategy, program development, segmentation and more has raised over $700 million in revenue for Edge Direct clients.
"Becky has been instrumental in helping to shape the strategic and analytic successes of Edge Direct clients," said Kathy Calta, president of Edge Direct. "In the role of CSO, she will bring to market the company's next-generation, multichannel strategic and analytic solutions. Becky will add Moore's SimioCloud and Amergent data solutions to our toolset and explore other new innovative solutions to help our clients advance their fundraising and brand building."
A popular speaker at the national and regional levels, Odum has been a frequent presenter sharing proven direct response marketing strategies, most recently at the Direct Marketing Association and American Museum Membership conferences. She is an active member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and the Direct Marketing Association of Washington.
"I'm excited to take on this role at Edge Direct to help our clients expand their programs into more channels and increase revenue to support their missions," said Odum. "Edge Direct is shaping the future for direct response fundraising and the next generation of marketers."
A leading agency for nonprofits and associations, Edge Direct represents some of the most recognized nonprofit brands in the country. To learn more about Edge Direct, visit EdgeDirect.com.
About Edge Direct
Edge Direct is a full-service direct response agency that crafts and executes multichannel programs to cultivate donor giving and maximize net revenue. Our progressive approach to the integration of fundraising strategy, data, technology, creative and execution across all channels is always mindful of the higher purpose we serve and makes us a recognized market leader in fundraising and brand-raising. Our mission is to elevate leading nonprofits by delivering exceptional insights, service, and integrated marketing solutions.
About Moore
Moore is a global leader in performance-driven marketing solutions focused on all facets of the consumer experience. With over 3,000 employees in 36 locations across the country, Moore is dedicated to helping clients fulfill their missions. The organization provides services including strategic consulting, creative development, media planning and buying, as well as research and analytics, production management and product fulfillment, database services and public relations to nonprofit, association, commercial and government clients and is a key contributor to strengthening these sectors.
Media Contact
Layla Armstrong, Edge Direct, (410) 565-5278, layla.armstrong@edgedirect.com
SOURCE Edge Direct