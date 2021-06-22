BALTIMORE, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edge Direct, a Moore company, announces the promotion of Kim Harmon to Vice President of Integrated Direct Response Marketing. In her new role, Harmon will serve as the Agency lead for select Moore enterprise clients.
Appointing Harmon to this position aligns with Edge Direct's commitment to deliver integrated, multichannel, direct response fundraising and marketing success to their nonprofit clients. Harmon will work across the Moore enterprise to design and implement cohesive direct response and marketing solutions that raise maximum funds and brand awareness in support of clients' missions.
"Kim is a skilled leader, an accomplished fundraiser, and has a knack for creating compelling campaigns structured around a unique foundation of combining right brain/left brain marketing tactics," said Kathy Calta, president of Edge Direct. "Her 25 years of nonprofit marketing experience, combined with strategic insight and creative innovation, will strengthen our efforts to design solutions that maximize fundraising and brand awareness for our clients."
During her tenure, Harmon's innovative approach to fundraising strategy, creative development and segmentation has raised hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for Edge Direct clients. In her new role, she will provide clients with an omnichannel view of all their programs, leading optimization efforts to maximize results.
"I'm excited to take on this role to contribute even more to our clients' ongoing fundraising and marketing success," said Harmon. "I'm looking forward to using my knowledge and experience to deliver exceptional insights, service and integrated marketing solutions for Edge Direct's nonprofit partners."
A leading agency for nonprofits and associations, Edge Direct represents some of the most recognized nonprofit brands in the country. To learn more about Edge Direct, visit EdgeDirect.com.
About Edge Direct
Edge Direct is a full-service direct response agency that crafts and executes multichannel programs to cultivate donor giving and maximize net revenue. Our progressive approach to the integration of fundraising strategy, data, technology, creative and execution across all channels is always mindful of the higher purpose we serve and makes us a recognized market leader in fundraising and brandraising. Our mission is to help our clients inspire, engage and grow donor support to maximize long-term donor value.
About Moore
Moore is a global leader in performance-driven marketing solutions focused on all facets of the consumer experience. With over 3,000 employees in 36 locations across the country, Moore is dedicated to helping clients fulfill their missions. The organization provides services including strategic consulting, creative development, media planning and buying, as well as research and analytics, production management and product fulfillment, database services and public relations to nonprofit, association, commercial and government clients, and is a key contributor to strengthening these sectors.
