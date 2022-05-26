Edge Logistics, a multi-year winner of Crain's Fast 50 Fastest Growing Private Companies, is proud to announce their relocation to 125 S. Wacker Drive. The new office, which is twice the size of its previous office, uses an open floor plan to create an engaging and collaborative atmosphere to allow for the addition of new employees entering throughout the year.
CHICAGO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new Edge Logistics Chicago is located near the heart of Chicago transit and business district near the Willis Tower, providing easy access for new employees to multiple transportation opportunities, dining, and shopping. The recently renovated new headquarters is complete with multiple private offices, numerous collaborative meeting rooms, an in-office arcade, multiple break rooms, and tenants are also welcome to use the free fitness center and tenant lounge the building has to offer. The new facility is critical to meeting Edge's corporate and personal growth goals. With the addition of the new amenity-rich facility, located off the West Loop, the Edge team forecasts this number to double by end of Q2 and continue to grow well into the future.
This expansion comes within the same year Edge has announced its new office in Phoenix opening Summer 2022 and recently named on Transport Topics Top 100 Freight Brokerage Firms list for 2022.
Edge worked closely with Cushman & Wakefield Vice Chairman, Ari Klein, an industry service expert in building management and successfully preparing companies for future market and entrepreneurial growth.
"Moving into our new space at 125 S Wacker symbolizes where we are as a growing company. It is twice as big and three times as nice. I couldn't be more excited about entering our next phase of growth and prosperity at our new Chicago HQ. said Will Kerr, President of Edge Logistics.
Edge is continuing to hire new talent and has also devoted resources to making logistics a more engaging and enjoyable work environment through continued education, mentoring, training and more. With a highly accessible location near public transit and interstate in Chicago and the new Phoenix location opening this summer, Edge is well on their way of surpassing company goals and exceeding industry standards.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and approximately 60 countries. In 2021, the firm had revenue of $9.4 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. To learn more, visit http://www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.
About Edge Logistics
Since 2014, Edge Logistics has provided freight technology solutions for its customers and carriers all across the United States. This family-owned and managed business quickly became a resource for individuals, small businesses, and major carriers alike, landing in the INC 5000 fastest-growing companies list four years in a row.
The goal of Edge Logistics is to make business easier for customers by offering state-of-the-art resources and tools, unmatched customer service, and affordable prices. Edge Logistics works with a network of select carriers to create the optimum transportation plan for each customer's specific needs. With its CAPACITY platform and app, Edge Logistics is driving the industry forward by finding innovative solutions for America's best shippers and best truckload carriers. Visit http://www.edgelogistics.com.
