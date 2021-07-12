CHICAGO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coming off a record-breaking year that once again proved technology is power in freight, Edge Logistics is ranked 17th in Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 Spotlight for 2021. This is due to Edge Logistics' strong growth rates: -43% year-over-year and an astonishing 693.6% over the past five years.
Using an advanced digital matching platform, the CAPACITY app creates a turnkey bidding-and-booking process that allows for faster shipment execution and fewer hiccups along the way.
Shippers realize the benefits of immediate access to capacity, less back-office work to find such capacity, and improved reporting capabilities.
Following the January 2020 debut of the CAPACITY app, Edge Logistics' annual revenue grew to $71.5 million, up from $50 million in 2019.
While it may not come as a surprise to see such growth as the industry addressed the unprecedented demands over the past year, the CAPACITY app has proven its value. The app, which is free and available within the app store to all Apple iOS and Android users. offers complete visibility and push notifications. This allows carriers to focus on moving freight and only interacting with the app when a new load has been tendered.
"The ability to customize notifications includes automated emails, texts or routine push notifications based on user preference, and the continued infusion of technologies are helping all businesses find more capacity and at faster speed than ever," Edge Logistics President Will Kerr said.
He further noted, "Being recognized by Crain's Chicago Fast 50 2021 only reiterates the need for technology within the logistics industry. We've seen similar gains as we've implemented additional resources, including FreightWaves SONAR to understand the market and Samsara integrations to allow real-time sync with truck ELD data."
The APIs behind it all help to ensure carriers get paid fair and competitive rates in each market, while holding them accountable and keeping everyone informed.
Additionally, Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 Spotlight showcases entities experiencing the fastest growth in their respective domains and industries over the past year. And with just shy of 50% growth over 2019, this recognition and win are well-deserved. With this latest recognition, Edge is on track to make waves throughout the industry through the remainder of 2021 and beyond.
About Edge Logistics:
Since 2014, Edge Logistics has provided freight technology solutions for its customers and carriers all across the United States. This family owned and managed business quickly grew to become a resource for individuals, small businesses and major carriers alike, landing in the INC 5000 fastest growing companies list three years in a row. The goal of Edge Logistics is to make business easier for customers by offering state-of-the-art resources and tools, unmatched customer service, and affordable prices. Edge Logistics works with a network of select carriers to create the optimum transportation plan for each customer's specific needs. Now, with its CAPACITY platform and app, Edge Logistics is driving the industry forward by finding innovative solutions to modern problems.
