CHICAGO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edge Logistics announced plans to begin launch an updated version of its current CAPACITY platform. The platform and updates are designed for carriers and offer handy upgrades to make logistics and management more effortless. From streamlined tracking and status updates to customized metrics, CAPACITY is offers better services for carriers to make all their standard load bids, search available loads, and much more.
Clear and transparent real-time tracking and monitoring systems have been lacking from many logistics platforms. With the improvements to CAPACITY, Edge Logistics aims at addressing this problem through continued innovation and advancement within its freight platforms, technology, and tools.
For carriers using CAPACITY, this update means better access to on-demand status reports and GPS updates, all without long hold times waiting for emails and calls.
Carriers can access the portal and use it in real-time to find shippers and secure loads with state-of-the-art digital freight matching. CAPACITY better organizes available loads to help truckers quote bids faster and stay on track with status updates.
Carriers working with Edge's CAPACITY can find loads and have on-demand access to submit bids and offers, select routes, and delivery dates, respond to counteroffers, and much more. As an added feature, dispatchers will eventually track all current shipments via GPS on a live map and get real-time status updates per load and vehicle to better manage their fleets.
"We wanted a system where we could customize the experience for our carriers based on different algorithms and status reports that come from their individual usage. CAPACITY will allow them to customize reports and notifications to meet their needs," said Carter Cambest, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Edge Logistics. "How many times each day do they want to see those offers? Do they want to receive single offers and bids? Do they want to view the list version online, receive emails, or access them through the app? All that and more is possible with CAPACITY. This customization will help them make the most of opportunities as they arise."
Edge Logistics CEO Will Kerr added, "This release of new features in CAPACITY is all about bridging the gap between America's enterprise shippers and our independently owned and operated trucking companies. We seek to create an environment where our stakeholders can actively participate in the network, and grow together over time"
In light of the upcoming improvements, it is exciting to see what can be achieved when carriers log in, communicate, and collaborate in tandem.
About Edge Logistics
Since 2014, Edge Logistics has provided freight technology solutions for its customers and carriers all across the United States. This family-owned and managed business quickly became a resource for individuals, small businesses, and major carriers alike, landing in the INC 5000 fastest-growing companies list four years in a row and recently named Isometric Technologies (ISO) Excellence in Service Winner for 2021.
The goal of Edge Logistics is to make business easier for customers by offering state-of-the-art resources and tools, unmatched customer service, and affordable prices. Edge Logistics works with a network of select carriers to create the optimum transportation plan for each customer's specific needs. With its CAPACITY platform and app, Edge Logistics is driving the industry forward by finding innovative solutions to modern problems.
Learn more about Edge at http://www.edgelogistics.com.
Media Contact
Pamela Nebiu, Edge Logistics, 1 3129402374, pnebiu@edgelogistics.com
SOURCE Edge Logistics