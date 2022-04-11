Edge Logistics moves to help others as global disruption continues. Edge has committed to donating a share of proceeds for the month of April to Save the Children who help children at risk in Ukraine and around the world who might be caught in the middle of armed conflict, forced to flee their homes and exposed to injury, hunger and sub-zero temperatures. Read more with this press release.
CHICAGO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an age of disruption and innovation, it is easy to lose sight of big things, like innocent and defenseless children trapped amid armed conflicts and war. In joining a global outpouring of solidarity and humanitarian aid, Edge Logistics has pledged to donate a portion of its proceeds in April to Save the Children, which is providing aid to Ukraine.
As a rapidly growing organization, Edge Logistics has enjoyed the freedoms and comforts of success, but there are many without overseas. Many of the drivers Edge Logistics works with are also of Ukrainian descent. Edge Logistics' work wouldn't be possible without those drivers who have such a personal stake in the ongoing conflict. Those hearts remind us daily that there are many in need, and Edge Logistics is making a move to give back.
"As we leave March, a month in which we celebrate Women's History and empowerment, it is time for business leaders and women from around the world to take action to help the defenseless children caught up in the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe," said Maria Callegari Kerr, Co-Founder and Chief Talent Officer at Edge Logistics. "History has repeatedly shown that solidarity can accomplish great things. That's why Edge Logistics will donate a share of its profits in April to the global organization Save the Children to help those affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict."
Will Kerr, Co-Founder and President of Edge Logistics, further explains how helping those in need is tightly aligned with Edge's mission to build a better freight management strategy.
"Everything we do as a company revolves around timeliness and attention to detail. We cannot continue that mission without recognizing those that need help in the direst of conditions," Kerr said. "We will work with Save the Children on the ground in Ukraine and donate a portion of our proceeds in April to this non-profit."
Edge Logistics continues to grow despite the war and other global supply chain disruptions of 2022. Jordan Lanyi, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, noted how that growth depends on staying mindful of others.
"Edge Logistics has enjoyed the perks of success and efficiency for years. Our continued growth and ability to deliver at greater than 99 percent proficiency is only one part of who we are as a company," Lanyi said. "We have partnered with Save the Children to help the next generation survive and thrive. That's especially true with the worsening conditions of Ukraine."
This month, you are welcome to join Edge Logistics in sharing your earnings or your time to help those caught in conflict, whether in Ukraine or in your local community. Help your neighbor and help one another. That's how anyone can make a difference. Edge Logistics will also be donating to several community-driven fundraisers and local refugee resettlement organizations such as, Ukraine Aid and Rebuilding Fund Inc, Chicago Public Art Group, Chicago Refugee Coalition, Ukrainian Cultural Center and more local charities.
About Edge Logistics
Since 2014, Edge Logistics has provided freight technology solutions for its customers and carriers across the United States. This family-owned and managed business quickly grew to become a resource for individuals, small businesses, and major carriers alike, landing in the INC 5000 fastest-growing companies list four years in a row. The goal of Edge Logistics is to make business easier for customers by offering state-of-the-art resources and technology, unmatched customer service, and innovation.
Edge Logistics has also been named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the U.S., received the Chicago Innovation Award in 2021, been listed on Crain's Chicago Fast 50 in 2020 and 2021, named the 2021 Niagara Bottling Raw Materials Carrier of the Year and recently received the ISO Excellence Award that recognizes the contribution of individuals for recent achievements related to ISO's technical work that can be considered as a major contribution to furthering the interests of standardization and related activities. That growth is enabling a faster, more productive supply chain through its use of the award-winning CAPACITY app and the fusion of experience and technology in all operations.
