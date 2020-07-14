HERNDON, Va., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX®, the pioneer in Edge data center® development, announces the expansion of its Portland Edge Data Center. With capacity currently available, Portland 02 brings an additional 6MWs of capacity, while Portland 03, which is in the early planning phases, will bring the total capacity at the Portland campus to over 30MWs of power.
The EdgeConneX Portland campus has one of the richest local service provider ecosystems available in the Portland market. In addition to the on-site AWS Direct Connect cloud on-ramp, the campus is home to a diverse mix of networking solutions from CenturyLink, Zayo, Comcast Business, Wave, Telia and Verizon. Multi-cloud solutions from Megaport, PacketFabric and NetFoundry provide direct access to Microsoft Azure and other global cloud platforms, and the NWAX internet exchange offers robust localized peering options. Faction, PureStorage, NetApp, and Zadara also add to the expansive ecosystem with their best-of-breed cloud and IT offerings.
With its attractive power rates and tax incentives, Portland is an ideal market for many service providers to support not only Portland itself, but much of the entire West Coast region. It's also a key alternative gateway between North America and APAC with submarine cables in Oregon directly connecting to several countries in Asia.
"Portland is a great example of a traditional Edge market that has rapidly grown into a significant regional market," comments Brian Bellis, VP for Global Edge Sales and Business Development, EdgeConneX. "Over the last four years, since we first established a presence locally in Hillsboro, customer demand for this market has quickly accelerated, encouraging us to develop a full data center campus with a rich connectivity ecosystem. Many edge markets in our portfolio are following this trend as data gravity rapidly trends towards the Edge."
"Portland, Oregon has quickly emerged as a primary Edge data center market. The underlying economics of the region are attractive and there is proximity to trans-Pacific subsea cables that connect to important locations in Asia," stated Philbert Shih, Managing Director of Structure Research. "The EdgeConneX campus is not just an attractive place to house compute and storage infrastructure, but home to a critical mass of networks, peering and cloud on-ramps that enables end users to interconnect with partners and strategic network and infrastructure services."
