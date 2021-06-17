NEWARK, N.J., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EdgeMarket announced it has joined bidnet direct's New Jersey Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming cooperative bid opportunities on the system on behalf of education, public sector, and nonprofit entities across New Jersey. bidnet direct's New Jersey Purchasing Group connects participating agencies from across the state to a large vendor pool and streamlines the bid and vendor management process. The New Jersey Purchasing Group provides notifications to registered vendors of new relevant solicitations, as well as any addenda and award information from participating agencies across New Jersey, and can be accessed at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-jersey.
EdgeMarket joined the purchasing group in February 2021 and will be utilizing the system to streamline its purchasing processes including bid management, bid distribution, and vendor relations. EdgeMarket is in fact already actively using the system, having managed RFPs for Pathogen Control Technology, Data Warehouse and Business Intelligence, IT Help Desk Services, and a Technology Catalog for Hardware and Software within bidnet direct's New Jersey Purchasing Group.
The New Jersey Purchasing Group is a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities and provides local New Jersey government agencies the tools needed to minimize costs and save time throughout the purchasing process. The New Jersey Purchasing Group expands an agency's vendor pool and enhances vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. In addition to the existing vendors on the New Jersey Purchasing Group, all vendors looking to do business with EdgeMarket can register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-jersey. EdgeMarket invites all interested bidders to register today.
Registered vendors can access all open bids, related documents, and files, additional addenda, and award information. In addition, the New Jersey Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda, and advance notification of expiring term contracts. Registered vendors have access to not only EdgeMarket bid opportunities, but all participating agency bids.
"Our vendors can now save time and paper. They not only have direct access to our open bids, but those from other agencies throughout the state. We invite all vendors to register on the New Jersey Purchasing Group to start receiving business opportunities, and submit bids electronically," stated Walter Lewis, Purchasing Agent, EdgeMarket.
"bidnet direct gives us visibility, access to resources, and management capabilities that we did not have before. It is fast, easy and powerful, and the bidnet direct team has been very responsive and service-oriented, enabling EdgeMarket to rapidly launch and effectively manage new RFPs. We've already run a number of successful RFPs through the platform, with several more currently active and planned. We encourage all purchasing agencies in New Jersey to join bidnet direct," stated Dan Miller, Director of EdgeMarket.
Vendors may register on the New Jersey Purchasing Group at: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-jersey. bidnet direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.
Other local New Jersey government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the New Jersey Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.
About EdgeMarket:
EdgeMarket is the Cooperative Pricing System administered by Edge. Founded in 2000, Edge, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, serves as a purpose-built research and education wide area network and technology solutions partner. Edge connects members with affordable, easy access to high-performance optical networking, commodity Internet and Internet2 services, and a variety of technology-powered products, solutions, and services. The Edge member consortium consists of colleges and universities, K-12 schools and districts, government entities, healthcare networks, and businesses spread throughout the continental US. The group is governed by the New Jersey Presidents' Council with offices in Newark, Princeton, and Wall Township, NJ. For more information, please visit: http://www.njedge.net.
EdgeMarket serves to ease the burden of the procurement process for education and public entities, accelerating the time to implementation and innovation for essential technologies and services. Participating entities find value in EdgeMarket because it minimizes the amount of effort required of each individual organization to research, analyze, and procure technologies and services independently. EdgeMarket is a solutions and services "easy button," enabling participants to quickly and affordably procure directly with Edge and authorized partners.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the New Jersey Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
