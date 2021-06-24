NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edgenuity, a leading provider of online curriculum and instructional services for the K–12 market and a flagship brand of Weld North Education, today announced that the Region VII Virtual Academy in Southwest Virginia has chosen Edgenuity as one of its virtual learning options for students. The state of Virginia recently passed new legislation recommending that all school divisions provide a virtual learning option for the upcoming 2021–2022 school year. Of the 17 participating school divisions, 12 selected Edgenuity as their provider for digital curriculum and instructional services. Edgenuity was an original Virginia Department of Education Multidivisional Online Provider, serving school divisions across the state since 2008.
"We are proud to have been chosen as Region VII Virtual Academy's virtual learning provider," said Sari Factor, Vice Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer of Weld North Education. "Through this partnership, we will support the Academy with our comprehensive, customizable curriculum and talented instructional staff to meet the needs of their students. We look forward to providing guidance and support to students and families that choose a virtual learning experience."
The new virtual academy is designed to provide a quality, flexible learning option for families that have concerns with students returning to school in person. Students enrolled in the virtual academy will complete the program with the guidance of Edgenuity's certified, high-quality instructors.
"We are excited to expand our relationship with Edgenuity in conjunction with the Region VII Virtual Academy," said Dr. Keith Perrigan, Division Superintendent and Region VII Virtual Academy Steering Committee Member. "Following one of the most challenging school years, this strategic partnership will provide families who choose to learn virtually with the confidence that students are getting a strong education, while also enabling Bristol's teachers to focus on in-person instruction."
In addition to over 300 courses with engaging content and explicit instruction, Edgenuity will provide on-demand tutoring seven days a week for virtual academy students. The Region VII Virtual Academy serves over 73,000 students and educators through 19 school divisions.
About Edgenuity
Edgenuity, a leading provider of online curriculum and instructional services for the K–12 market and flagship brand of Weld North Education, is in use by more than 20,000 schools nationwide, including 20 of the 25 largest school districts, to meet academic goals and improve student outcomes. Edgenuity's full suite of solutions is aimed at helping students, educators, and districts achieve success in their online and blended learning programs. For students, Edgenuity offers learning solutions including initial credit courses, honors and Advanced Placement courses, credit recovery, intervention, and test readiness. Edgenuity additionally supports educators through high-quality digital-first core curriculum provided by LearnZillion, as well as professional development solutions to help educators plan and deliver powerful, lasting learning experiences. For more information, visit http://www.edgenuity.com.
