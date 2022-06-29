Edgewater partners with KeyLogic to provide Information Science and Technology Support for OSTI
FREDERICK, Md., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edgewater Federal Solutions, Inc. (Edgewater) has been named the prime contractor winner of an estimated 5-year, $50,000,000 Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Scientific and Technical Information (OSTI) Mission Support Services contract. Edgewater will partner with subcontractor KeyLogic Associates, LLC (KeyLogic) to complete the required services.
Through the DOE-awarded contract, Edgewater is to provide strategic and operational support, software systems development and maintenance, technology infrastructure and cybersecurity, information science and services, and administrative support to meet OSTI's mission-driven goals.
OSTI's core responsibility is to collect, preserve, and disseminate scientific and technical information (STI) resulting from DOE-funded research and development (R&D) activities at DOE national laboratories and facilities, universities, and other institutions nationwide. Through a suite of web-based, searchable tools and search engines, OSTI provides R&D information to DOE, the research community, and the public.
Utilizing DevSecOps, security engineering, Agile application development, and IT infrastructure best practices, Edgewater will perform system and network support, analysis, and maintenance to ensure all OSTI support systems and documents can continue to be accessed and distributed 24x7x365 across numerous large centralized and distributed web application infrastructures.
Annually, OSTI collects and provides public access to over 50,000 publications, datasets, software projects, and patents resulting from DOE research at national labs and other funded institutions.
"We are thrilled to be awarded this contract and be part of OSTI's critical mission of managing DOE's R&D results," stated Dave Yockman, President of Edgewater. "We are excited for the opportunity to work with such a great organization. Through our great people, we will work tirelessly every day to raise the bar for this very important mission."
"We are incredibly honored to continue our support to OSTI and its significant mission to ensure long-term preservation of and access to the results of DOE research and development investments," John Ramsey, KeyLogic Vice President of energy programs, said in the release. "I am extremely proud of our team currently supporting OSTI. Our team's commitment to the mission and our extensive experience will ensure OSTI receives the critical support needed to achieve its important goals."
Learn more about Edgewater's mission-driven solutions at http://www.EdgewaterIT.com.
About Edgewater Federal Solutions, Inc.
Edgewater Federal Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2002 and has a history of excellence in supporting its customers' missions. Edgewater has successfully partnered with federal and commercial clients, including over 20 Department of Energy organizations, to work on mission-critical IT Services. Edgewater's services include enterprise IT services, IA and cybersecurity, business process optimization, systems engineering and development, program management, and data science and analytics. Edgewater is a repeated awardee of such honors as The Washington Post Top Workplaces and Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies. Edgewater holds CMMI and ISO certifications, and its' motto of "Our People... Your Edge" signifies the value and importance that the company holds for its' employees. Visit http://www.EdgewaterIT.com for more information.
About KeyLogic
Supporting critical missions at the intersection of data and science, KeyLogic provides mission management, systems analysis, data analytics, digital transformation, and cybersecurity to customers in the energy, federal civilian, and defense sectors, with a 30+ year portfolio of successes supporting DOE, DOC, EPA, DOD, DHS, and other federal agencies challenged with complex missions. We help our customers solve the world's most challenging problems with unsurpassed anticipatory service. For more information on KeyLogic, visit http://www.keylogic.com.
