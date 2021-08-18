SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edify Labs (edify.cx), the customer experience software company that makes business communications feel more like personal ones, announced today the general availability of version 4.0 of its cloud-native business communications solution, Edify Huddle CX. This version delivers enhancements like easier access to customer data via comprehensive journey maps, faster search capabilities, and new real-time coaching and monitoring tools that improve administration, user experience, and, by extension, customer experience.
Edify Huddle CX unites contact center (CCaaS), unified communications (UCaaS), and real-time communications (CPaaS/API) functionality in a single, cloud-native software solution. New functionality in version 4.0 includes:
1) Enhanced journey mapping for a more comprehensive view of each customer's full experience that can be used by agents in real time during an interaction and by managers after an interaction is complete
2) New search functions that enable users to:
- See interactions via name, multiple phone numbers, case number, and more
- Search for, find, and open completed interactions as additional tabs so users can easily toggle among multiple interactions, whether it's monitoring a live one or coaching a completed one
- Filter capabilities to sort inquiries by agent, common customer issue, and more, making it easier to reopen interactions and monitor individual and team progress
3) Three new views for enhanced coaching and monitoring:
- Private: Managers can privately view or listen in on a connected interaction without notifying the user
- Public: Managers can publicly join a user's connected interaction
- Claim: Managers can take ownership of the interaction in public or private view
4) New post-call coaching capabilities enable managers to:
- Choose which skills to coach based on agent need
- Give context-based feedback by highlighting and posting feedback on specific parts of completed call recordings/chat transcriptions
5) Updated prompts to give agents a clear path to ensuring successful omnichannel interactions
6) Improved no-code workflow functionality making it easier for Edify administrators to make business communications exactly what they want them to be
"Edify exists to fix the customer service failures that legacy vendors and products cannot address with old technology and doing so requires listening, learning, and constant innovation on our part," said Bracken Fields, CTO and co-founder of Edify. "The voices of our customers factor daily into what we build and release into the marketplace. Plainly put, version 4.0 makes everything about our solution faster, easier, and more robust so everyone working to serve customers can do that job better."
Edify lets users move seamlessly among channels within one conversation. This gives agents the ultimate flexibility to serve customers faster and more completely from within one window. Edify Huddle CX delivers comprehensive cloud-native omnichannel business communications with machine learning and built-in UC for $7 per user/day. Edify Huddle EX delivers unified communications for $10 per user/month.
About Edify
Edify connects businesses with customers and employees with each other, making business communications as easy as personal ones. Its flagship product, Edify Huddle CX, unites contact center (CCaaS), unified communications (UCaaS), and real-time communications platform (CPaaS/API) functionality in a cloud-native solution that lets users move seamlessly among channels within one conversation, just as we do on our phones. Edify removes all the risk once associated with moving to the cloud by delivering global availability, real-time redundancy, no-waste pricing, and a 100% SLA uptime guarantee. Learn more at https://www.edify.cx/.
Media Contact
Liz Cahill, for Edify Labs, +1 3236277878, LCahill@edify.cx
Edify Marketing Team, Edify, marketing@edify.cx
SOURCE Edify Labs