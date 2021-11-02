SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edify Labs (edify.cx), the customer experience software company that makes business communications feel more like personal ones, announced that its cloud-native CCaaS solution, Edify Huddle CX, now offers live text translation and transcription capabilities in 108 languages powered by its built-in machine learning engine. This evolution further streamlines the conversations brands have with customers by eliminating language as a barrier to excellent experiences via voice, SMS, and web chat.
Now, regardless of the language or channel a customer uses to converse with a brand, the agent will automatically receive the message in their preferred language. In addition, the agent's response will automatically be received by the customer in their preferred language. This new capability is available for configuration inside Edify Huddle CX's workflow tool that enables users to create and iterate on campaigns using an intuitive drag-and-drop interface rather than having to rely on extensive IT support. Plus, users of Edify's new real-time transcription and translation service will pay only for what they use rather than an increased software license fee.
How it Works
Edify Huddle CX automatically detects a customer's native language before the start of a live interaction and begins translating for the agent as necessary. For example, if the agent is an English speaker with limited proficiency in Spanish, but a customer is a native Spanish speaker, the inbound audio will be transcribed and translated from Spanish into English. This ensures the customer's needs are instantly understood without confusion -- effectively eliminating the need to staff multilingual agents.
"Exceptional customer experiences can't be the exception anymore, and that includes being able to communicate with customers in any language, which is a big part of fixing first call resolution and eliminating friction and frustration," said Cameron Weeks, co-founder and CEO of Edify. "Technology advances are too significant for customer experiences to still be largely terrible. This new capability makes it possible to provide the best agent for each customer without worrying about language as a barrier."
The Benefits
Edify Huddle CX's new real-time transcription and translation capabilities offer a range of benefits, including:
-- Improves first call resolution (FCR) and average handle time (AHT) as any customer can converse with any agent regardless of language, dialect, or accent
-- Eliminates the need for staffing multilingual agents
-- Elevates user and customer experiences by enabling them to select their preferred language from a pull-down menu for each conversation
-- Eliminates frustration and friction for everyone across the experience spectrum
-- Enables stellar employee and customer experiences across the globe
Edify unites contact center (CCaaS), unified communications (UCaaS), and real-time communications (CPaaS/API) functionality in a single, cloud-native software solution that lets users move seamlessly among channels within one conversation. This gives agents the ultimate flexibility to serve customers faster and more completely from within a single pane of glass. Edify Huddle CX delivers comprehensive cloud-native omnichannel business communications with machine learning and built-in UC for $7 per user/day. Edify Huddle EX delivers unified communications for $10 per user/month.
About Edify Labs, Inc.
Edify connects businesses with customers and employees with each other, making business communications as easy as personal ones. Its flagship product, Edify Huddle CX, unites contact center (CCaaS), unified communications (UCaaS), and real-time communications platform (CPaaS/API) functionality in a cloud-native solution that lets users move seamlessly among channels within one conversation, just as we do on our phones. Edify removes all the risk once associated with moving to the cloud by delivering global availability, real-time redundancy, no-waste pricing, and a 100% SLA uptime guarantee. Edify is a Google Chrome Enterprise Recommended partner for the contact center. Learn more at edify.cx.
Media Contact
Liz Cahill, for Edify Labs, +1 3236277878, LCahill@edify.cx
Edify Marketing Team, Edify, marketing@edify.cx
SOURCE Edify