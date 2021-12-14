SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edify Labs (edify.cx), the customer experience software company that makes business communications feel more like personal ones, announced it will be exhibiting at Booth 200 at CCW 2021 in Las Vegas from December 14 through December 16, 2021.
In addition, Edify Chief Marketing Officer Candace Sheitelman and Raluca Monet, Communication and Productivity Partnerships Lead at Google, will be speaking together on Wednesday, December 15, at 1:45 pm PT during the session "Are You Optimizing Your CX (and EX!) for Digital Natives?" Join them to receive real-world insights and advice on how contact centers can foster happier agents, happier customers, and happier IT administrators that will be able to deliver the first-class experiences today's digital native customers and employees are demanding.
To learn more about Edify, stop by booth 200 and see how your contact center can start leveraging modern, tech-forward tools that today's contact center employees deserve and that today's customers deserve -- all with a single solution.
Edify unites contact center (CCaaS), unified communications (UCaaS), and real-time communications (CPaaS/API) functionality in a single, cloud-native software solution that lets users move seamlessly among channels within one conversation. This gives agents the ultimate flexibility to serve customers faster and more completely from within a single pane of glass. Edify Huddle CX delivers comprehensive cloud-native omnichannel business communications with machine learning and built-in UC for $7 per user/day. Edify Huddle EX delivers unified communications for $10 per user/month.
About Edify Labs, Inc.
Edify connects businesses with customers and employees with each other, making business communications as easy as personal ones. Its flagship product, Edify Huddle CX, unites contact center (CCaaS), unified communications (UCaaS), and real-time communications platform (CPaaS/API) functionality in a cloud-native solution that lets users move seamlessly among channels within one conversation, just as we do on our phones. Edify removes all the risk once associated with moving to the cloud by delivering global availability, real-time redundancy, no-waste pricing, and a 100% SLA uptime guarantee. Edify is a Google Chrome Enterprise Recommended partner for the contact center. Learn more at edify.cx.
About CCW
Customer Contact Week is the world's largest customer contact event. This year, it's celebrating 21 years of CCW and groundbreaking industry growth.
