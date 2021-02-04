HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and legal data governance expert discusses mobile eDiscovery data collection challenges in a new article on its website. The informative article first contends that mobile data has become a significant factor in investigations and legal proceedings.
The author then presents the challenges of collecting mobile data for eDiscovery, including rapidly advancing technology, data access problems, and multiple data formats. He also cites the difficulty of separating work data from personal data and the sheer amount of data as additional hurdles for successful eDiscovery.
"Organizations and legal firms must take into account the unique challenges involved when approaching the mobile eDiscovery process," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.
Rapidly Advancing Technology
"Smartphone technology evolves at lightning speed. For instance, in just 13 years, Apple has produced over 20 models of the iPhone. And frequent software updates include additional changes. But rapid changes, including encryption advances, also complicate data extraction."
Data Access
"The data generated or accessed via mobile devices may not actually live on the hardware. For instance, data accessed through the phone may reside in cloud backups or in third-party social media and messaging applications."
Multiple Data Formats
"Consider the plethora of messaging types in common use. Besides the native texting app, mobile users employ Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Tiger Text, Snapchat, and others. Additionally, mobile users generate call logs, record voice memos, send emails, create calendar events, browse the internet, interact with social media and more."
Separating Work Data from Personal Data
"Employees often use the same phone for both personal use and business use. And the recent surge in remote work has complicated the picture even further. Data collectors must determine the level of privacy afforded."
Navigating eDiscovery for mobile data requires an up-to-date understanding of the tools and challenges presented. The eDiscovery experts at Messaging Architects provide the expertise business leaders need to quickly identify relevant data and connect to that data wherever it resides. With the right tools, organizations can facilitate early case assessment and reduce cost.
