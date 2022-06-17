NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "eDiscovery Software Market - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report also offers information on several market vendors, including Casepoint Pvt. Ltd., Exterro Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Logik Systems, Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Nuix Pty Ltd., Open Text Corp., Relativity Global LLC, and ZyLAB among others. Moreover, the market value is set to grow by USD 2.70 million, progressing at a CAGR of 12.71% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
- Key Driver
The rising volume of electronic data is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global eDiscovery software market. Enterprises generate data from various sources such as enterprise applications, social networks, web-based searches, and cloud-based applications. It is practically impossible for big organizations to analyze large volumes of data on a daily basis without using advanced technologies. With huge volumes of data at hand, organizations are looking to make the best use of raw data and convert it into useful information that would help in their decision-making process. They are focusing on installing data management and data discovery solutions such as eDiscovery solutions as a part of data analytics. Cloud-based solutions offer easy big data management and analytics in a cost-effective manner. Moreover, the adoption of cloud-based applications is significantly rising, owing to their low cost, and making it possible to upload, review, and produce documents online without delays. Thus, the increasing use of this type of application is also leading to the generation of a huge amount of electronic data which further enhances the demand for eDiscovery solutions. eDiscovery vendors provide the software and services required for the functioning of big databases at low subscription fees.
EDiscovery Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.71%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 2.70 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
11.12
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, France, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Casepoint Pvt. Ltd., Exterro Inc. , International Business Machines Corp., Logik Systems, Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Nuix Pty Ltd., Open Text Corp., Relativity Global LLC, and ZyLAB
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
The eDiscovery Software Market is segmented by end-user (government and regulatory organizations and Non-governmental organizations), deployment (on-premises and off-premises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
- By End User- The global ediscovery software market share growth by the government and regulatory organizations segment will be significant during the forecast period. Government and regulatory organizations are generating a huge amount of data each day, which has led to the need for document review software rather than search boxes, mouse clicks, and a sluggish user interface. Such factors will increase the demand for the market in focus during the forecast period.
- By Geography- 44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the global eDiscovery software market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions. The rising volume of electronic data will facilitate the global e-discovery software market growth in North America over the forecast period.
The eDiscovery software market in North America witnessed a temporary decline in 2020, owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. Many eDiscovery consultation companies partially shut down their operations due to the pandemic. However, many companies that can operate remotely are gradually increasing the use of cloud-based eDiscovery software to continue operations with employees that can work from home. Thus, the demand for cloud-based eDiscovery software has increased, which will drive the regional market during the forecast period.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Application software
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
- 4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 17: Government and regulatory organizations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 5.3 Government and regulatory organizations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 18: Government and regulatory organizations - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 19: Non-governmental organizations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 5.4 Non-governmental organizations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 20: Non-governmental organizations - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user
- 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by Deployment
- 6.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 24: On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 6.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Off-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 6.4 Off-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Off-premises - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Deployment
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
7 Customer landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: eDiscovery rules and practices followed in APAC
- Exhibit 38: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 41: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Key leading countries
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 45: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- Exhibit 47: Landscape disruption
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 50: Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 51: Casepoint Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 52: Casepoint Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 53: Casepoint Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.3 Casepoint Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 54: Exterro Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Exterro Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 56: Exterro Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.4 Exterro Inc.
- Exhibit 57: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- 11.5 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 59: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 61: Logik Systems, Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Logik Systems, Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: Logik Systems, Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.6 Logik Systems, Inc.
- Exhibit 64: Micro Focus International Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Micro Focus International Plc - Product and service
- 11.7 Micro Focus International Plc
- Exhibit 66: Micro Focus International Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- 11.8 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 69: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 71: Nuix Pty Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Nuix Pty Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 73: Nuix Pty Ltd. - Key news
- 11.9 Nuix Pty Ltd.
- Exhibit 74: Nuix Pty Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: Open Text Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Open Text Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: Open Text Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.10 Open Text Corp.
- Exhibit 78: Relativity Global LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Relativity Global LLC - Product and service
- 11.11 Relativity Global LLC
- Exhibit 80: Relativity Global LLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: ZyLAB - Overview
- Exhibit 82: ZyLAB - Product and service
- Exhibit 83: ZyLAB - Key news
- 11.12 ZyLAB
- Exhibit 84: ZyLAB - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 86: Research Methodology
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 88: Information sources
- Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
