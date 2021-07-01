BOSTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EditShare®, a technology leader that delivers software to enable collaborative media workflows for storytellers, announced today a number of key enhancements to its EFS and FLOW solutions. As the intelligent media control and management layer for on-premises and cloud, EditShare solutions enable collaborative media production workflows including storyboarding, review and approval, storage management, archiving and distribution.
FLOW Key Enhancements
NDI and H.265 Scan Support
- Support for the growing demand for NDI workflows within FLOW, which is currently in public beta, provides EditShare customers a convenient architecture for distributing video over IP.
- Support for H.265 HEVC compression technology widely used in productions around the world offers EditShare customers outstanding picture quality with very low file sizes.
Group Permissions with Support for Projects, Metadata and Channels
- Quickly create, delete, and edit groups permissions.
- Disable and re-enable entire groups.
- Easily promote and track users' permissions.
- Extend permissions on a group basis to projects, metadata templates and ingest channels.
Forced Logout from all FLOW Clients
- Disconnect users from FLOW applications to free up licenses, optimizing use for production resources.
Metadata and Mapping
- Support for import of .mxf/.r3d file samples for mapping configuration. Key for customers using Avid workflows, reveals internal metadata contained within supported media files, allowing quick configuration of metadata-mapping into FLOW custom fields.
- Support for import and mapping of sidecar XML to non-video files, such as still images, enables facilities with large still libraries and other non-video collections to migrate seamlessly to FLOW to be ready for production.
Video Previews Available for Real-time Preview of SDI/NDI
- 'Live' monitoring, configuration, and workflow management.
- Support for the preview of live ingest sources in web applications.
Integration with Mobius Vision AI - Facial Recognition
- Saves FLOW users time reviewing and tagging content.
- Comprehensive database includes thousands of celebrities and public figures.
- Ability to augment the database with a custom collection of faces for detection.
Support for the latest Archiware Release
- Optimized for large file counts in transfer.
- Users can easily archive and restore assets from FLOW tools supporting accurate source path preservation and tape barcode metadata tracking.
EFS Key Enhancements
EFS Control: Advances in our new Web-Based UI with User Groups Support
- View user group membership in the sidebar.
- View and search media spaces to which each group has been assigned.
- Add and remove groups to and from media spaces.
- Support for exporting any table view (e.g., the list of spaces and users) as a CSV file.
Active Directory
- Support for legacy operation of a single group for all active directory accounts.
Audit and Monitor
- View summary of real-time read and write bandwidth data to manage user traffic and prioritize bandwidth for high priority tasks.
EFS Storage Optimization
- Default speed for EFS background operations is 20X faster, making the system more efficient when adding a new storage node.
- Ability to immediately utilize replication goals for new media spaces without rebooting.
"Our commitment to customer success drives our roadmap," comments Sunil Mudholkar, vice president of product management, EditShare. "This release of EditShare software enhances support for large-scale installations and complex workflows where customers need greater control without losing the nimble flexibility, making EFS and FLOW even easier to use on a day-to-day basis."
For more information on FLOW, please visit https://editshare.com/products/flow-media-management/.
For more information on EFS, please visit https://editshare.com/products/efs-storage/
About EditShare
EditShare is a technology leader that enables collaborative media workflows on-premise, in the cloud, or in a hybrid configuration. With customer and partner success at the heart of EditShare's core values, our open software solutions and robust APIs improve workflow collaboration and third-party integrations across the entire production chain, ensuring a world-class experience that is second to none. The high-performance software lineup includes media optimized shared storage management, archiving and backup, and media management, all supported with open APIs for extensible integration.
