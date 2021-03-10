BOSTON, Mar. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EditShare®, a technology leader that specializes in collaboration, security, and intelligent storage solutions, announced today that it has appointed Joe Cozzolino, Executive Chair at TPX, to its board of directors, effective immediately.
"We are pleased to welcome Joe as an independent director to the EditShare board," comments Conrad Clemson, CEO, EditShare. "Joe brings a wealth of experience and a track record of success in advising technology companies as they scale their product and services offerings."
Cozzolino brings over 30 years of experience in enterprise and consumer services, with deep expertise in media technologies to EditShare's board of accomplished business leaders and technology innovators.
"EditShare is changing the dynamics of video production by focusing on open solutions for collaborative storage and media management on-premise and in the cloud," comments Cozzolino. "I look forward to working with this innovative company and helping them scale their industry-leading solutions and services."
Prior to his role at TPX, Cozzolino was responsible for growing Cisco's global services business. He has also served in executive level positions at Cisco, Motorola, and several Boston-based startups. To learn more about Cozzolino please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/joecozzolino/.
