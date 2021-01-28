BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EditShare, a technology leader that specializes in collaboration, security, and intelligent storage solutions for media creation and management, has joined forces with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to deliver best in class media management and storage solutions using HPE ProLiant servers. With its world class platform technology, support, and international logistics capabilities underpinning the solution, HPE provides the perfect foundation by extending industry-leading security, performance and versatility for EditShare's current hardware needs and future product roadmap, achieving economies of scale.
"EditShare customers can look forward to an increased pace of innovation, while taking advantage of HPE's forward-looking technology roadmap," states Sunil Mudholkar, vice president of product, EditShare. "HPE has a deserved reputation for building high performing, dependable and cutting-edge servers and storage solutions. Joining forces allows us to focus on our award-winning open software solutions and push the flexibility, scalability, and performance of media-optimized software technology on standard IT hardware."
"Digital media content is increasingly growing, requiring reliable and secure compute and storage solutions to efficiently store and manage data. Leading providers such as EditShare are addressing this need for a range of media content production needs," said Phillip Cutrone, vice president and general manager of Service Providers, OEM and Major Accounts at HPE. "Through our latest OEM collaboration, EditShare is providing customers with reliable, integrated solutions built on HPE ProLiant servers, which are the world's most trusted compute platforms with industry-leading performance and scalability, to meet growing data demands."
"As video production becomes a more integral component of every company's business, it's important to offer an enterprise level storage and asset management solution that meets these needs. EditShare's alignment with HP meets these requirements," states Marci Maddox, IDC research director digital experience strategies.
EditShare will begin shipping its solutions for HPE ProLiant servers on February 1, 2021. For more information on the EditShare solutions visit https://editshare.com/hpe-form.
About EditShare
EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and smart workflow solutions for the production, post-production, new media, sports, and education markets. Whether you need on-prem, cloud, or hybrid solutions, our products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include media optimized high-performance shared storage, archiving and backup software, a suite of media management tools and a robust set of open APIs that enable integration throughout the workflow. Customer and partner success are at the heart of EditShare's core values ensuring a world-class experience that is second to none.
©2021 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare.
